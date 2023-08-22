Golden Star Enterprises DBA Super Fresh Foods Inc. Expansion Set for Additional Areas in GTA





Kitchen ready to scale for increased orders as distribution area expands

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMARKETS: GSPT) DBA Super Fresh Foods (the “Company”), a popular meal prep and delivery company, is pleased to announce that its licensed kitchen facility in the GTA is scalable and ready to expand as orders increase.

CEO Benny Doro was in Toronto last week reviewing the facilities and introducing standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been tried and proven in the Vancouver facility over the past five years.

The Company is also looking at joint venture and acquisitions of smaller direct-to-consumer food production and delivery services, thereby reducing delivery times and costs in new areas of potential expansion.

Benny Doro noted, “Our subscription meal delivery service has strong growth potential. This is because customers are accustomed to trying new meals, and they often find new dishes they enjoy. In addition, Super Fresh Foods often introduces new recipes, making their offerings more attractive to customers. This means that the customer base can grow quickly, giving stakeholders a larger return on their investment.”

Investing

Investing in Super Fresh Foods is a smart choice for those looking to diversify their investment portfolio. Meal prep and delivery companies have been on the rise in recent years due to the growing demand for convenient and healthy meal options. It has been operating a food production and direct-to-consumer delivery in for over 5 years and is now increasing its reach in the GTA through www.allyourmealsGTA.com.

The Company’s back-end technology infrastructure has efficiently processed thousands of member orders on numerous meals concurrently. This technology manages membership registrations, meals, and deliveries. The Company’s goal is to expand the delivery radius to ship to most markets within Canada by the end of 2024.

About Super Fresh Foods

Super Fresh Foods Inc. is a direct-to-consumer successful meal subscription company which uses a customized licensed software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a broad platform of meal delivery assets.

Super Fresh Foods operates in the Vancouver, British Columbia metropolitan (GVRD) and the Greater Toronto area (GTA) area to deliver meals under its “All Your Meals” brand.

Our service is for people who want to eat healthy food without sacrificing taste and without the hassle of preparing every meal at home. Using proprietary Super Fresh recipes, our kitchens in Vancouver and Toronto deliver delicious meals for clients to heat and eat, without sacrificing the freshness or flavor we expect from a home cooked meal. Please visit www.superfreshfoods.ca

Contact

Patrick Smyth

(o) 702.508.6517

hello@superfresfoods.ca