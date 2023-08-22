Cable Management Market Revenues to Reach USD 23.86 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Cable Management Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 14.74 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period.

Cable management refers to the management of electrical or optical cables in a cabinet. Products such as cable trays, cable ladders, and cable baskets help support a cable through cabling routes. Factors driving the demand for cable management products include the explosive growth of the information technology sector and the increased reliance of institutions and businesses on high-performance data and communication cabling. Manufacturers are also developing newer products and system improvements.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 14.74 billion Market Size (2028) USD 23.86 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.11% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Europe Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers New product launches and system improvements. The explosive growth of the information technology sector.

Who are the Top Companies in the Cable Management Market?

The market is competitive and fragmented, with several players operating in the space. The noteworthy players in the global cable management market are:

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Cooper Industries (Eaton)

Chatsworth Products Inc.

HellermannTyton

Panduit Corporation

Prsymian SP

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Atkore International Holdings

Enduro Composites SP

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Wireless Router Market Report - The wireless router market size is expected to grow from USD 13.94 billion in 2023 to USD 21.65 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The wireless router market size is expected to grow from USD 13.94 billion in 2023 to USD 21.65 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028). RF Fixed Wireless Access Market Report - The RF market for fixed wireless access was valued at USD 412.33 million last year. It is expected to register a CAGR of about 29.8%, reaching USD 1.98 billion by 2028.

Key Highlights from the Cable Management Market Report :

Cable Trays Offers Potential Growth

A cable tray is designed to support the requirements of electric power, signal, control, instrumentation, and communication cables. They are fabricated in several styles, including wire mesh, ladder, ventilated trough, channel, and solid bottom in various sizes, to provide versatility among cable support systems.

Cable trays are devised and installed to conform to NEMA standards, such as the NEMA VE-1 for design and NEMA VE-2 for installation. The National Electric Code dictates the requirements and limitations for cable loading. The NEMA Cable Tray Institute (CTI) was founded in 1991 to support the cable tray industry.

Europe Expected to Hold Significant Share

With the escalated deployment of cables across multiple industries, the demand for cable management solutions is also rising. The intensified demand for networks and facilities with the massive volume of cables has grown drastically in the region.

Multiple developed nations in Europe, such as Germany and France, have been spending substantially on infrastructure development. With these mounted investments in various sectors, enterprises are also focusing on renovating and upgrading their existing infrastructure to build better support for operations, resulting in growth in the cable management market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Cable Management Market ?

In May 2022, Chatsworth Products Inc. announced the Product Launcher Manufacturing of its ZetaFrame Cabinet in the United Kingdom. Power distribution, electronic access control, and cable management accessories are accessible for factory-installed pre-integration in CPI's ZetaFrame Cabinet, ensuring that ZetaFrame arrives at a customer's facility prepared to be populated and deployed.

In May 2022, Panduit Corporation released a new line of Single Pair Ethernet cables to support building automation and industrial automation technologies.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Cable Management Market Based on Product, End-user Industry, and Geography:



By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cable Trays Cable Raceways Cable Conduits Cable Connectors and Glands Cable Carriers Cable Lugs Junction/Distribution Boxes Other Product Types (Ties, Covers, Fasteners, Clips)

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) IT and Telecommunication Construction Energy and Utility Manufacturing Commercial Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Cable Management Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Fixed Wireless Access Market Report - The fixed wireless access market size is expected to grow from USD 29.99 billion in 2023 to USD 151 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 38.17% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The fixed wireless access market size is expected to grow from USD 29.99 billion in 2023 to USD 151 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 38.17% during the forecast period (2023-2028). In-Building Wireless Market Report - The in-building wireless market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% over the next five years.

- The in-building wireless market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% over the next five years. Wireless Network Security Market Report - The wireless network security market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.5% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment