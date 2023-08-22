Epoxy Resins Market Volumes to Reach 4.06 Million Tons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Epoxy Resins Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market volume is estimated at 3.43 million tons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.

Epoxy resins are referred to as materials that possess robust mechanical properties, high adhesive strength, and powerful chemical resistance, which makes them immensely useful for a variety of applications. Epoxy resin is a stable product that can prove useful in many materials like wood, metal, glass, and fabric.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 3.43 million tons Market Size (2028) 4.06 million tons CAGR (2023-2028) 3.41% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Volume (tons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the demand for epoxy-based composites. Growth of the construction industry in emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Epoxy Resins Market?

The epoxy resins market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of both domestic and international players.

Significant players in the global epoxy resins market are,

3M

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Atul Ltd

BASF SE

Chang Chun Group

Covestro AG

Daicel Corporation

DuPont

Hexion

Huntsman International LLC

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Kemipex

KUKDO CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

NAMA Chemicals

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Olin Corporation

Sika AG

SPOLCHEMIE

Key Highlights from the Global Epoxy Resins Market Report :

The Paints and Coatings Segment is Predicted to Dominate the Market

Epoxy resins are a primary component in the process of coating applications. They are used as binders to enhance the durability of the coatings for metal and floor applications.

Paints and coatings are used extensively for both exterior and interior applications in a variety of industries, including automotive, construction, industrial, and building.

The Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

The manufacturing and construction sector in Japan is expected to expand at a moderate pace over the next five years because of new investments in renewable energy, infrastructure, and commercial projects.

The aerospace market in China, South Asia, and Southeast Asia is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. As per the report of the Boeing Commercial Outlook 2022-2041 in China, around 8485 new deliveries worth USD 545 billion will be made by the year 2041.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Epoxy Resins Market?

In March 2022, Aditya Birla Chemicals made the announcement that it would double its epoxy manufacturing capacity and strengthen its relations overseas to enhance its position in the global market.

In February 2022, the epoxy-based composite and coatings business of Hexion Holdings Corporation was acquired by Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Epoxy Resins Market Based on Raw Material, Application, and Geography:

By Raw Material (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (tons), 2018-2028) DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH) Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols) Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols) Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH) Other Raw Materials

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (tons), 2018-2028) Paints and Coatings Adhesives and Sealants Composites Electrical and Electronics Marine Wind Turbines Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (tons), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Epoxy Resins Market Report (2023-2028) .

