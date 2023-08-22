Defoamers Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.48 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Defoamers Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 6.9 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.21% during the forecast period.



Defoamers or anti-foaming agents are substances that prevent foam from forming during various industrial operations. Their low viscosity, fast spreading, and low affinity for air-liquid interfaces are some of their essential characteristics. Significant growth in the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the studied market growth. The rising demand for eco-friendly defoamers will also likely create lucrative growth opportunities for the studied market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.9 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.48 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rising demand for eco-friendly defoamers. Significant growth in the chemical industry.

Who are the Top Companies in the Defoamers Market?

The global defoamers market is moderately fragmented due to low entry barriers. The noteworthy players holding the market are:

Key Highlights from the Defoamers Market Report :

Water and Wastewater Treatment Segment to Propel the Market

The defoamers are employed in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment technologies. The applications of defoamers benefit these processes through increased production capacity, output volume, and lowered operational costs.

The foam in wastewater treatment systems can result from biological activity, mechanical action, chemical contamination, surfactants in the influent, or some polymer treatments. Therefore, defoamers reduce the health hazard of foam formation in wastewater treatment plants.

APAC Expected to Hold Significant Share

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share due to the high demand from countries such as China and India.

Owing to the increased demand for the paints and coatings industry in automobile applications, China is one of the largest consumers of defoamers in the APAC region. China is the largest producer of automobiles and contains the largest market share in the growth of the SUV market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Defoamers Market?

In June 2023, Elementis PLC launched DAPRO BIO 9910, a bio-based defoamer produced using renewable vegetable oil and acts as an alternative for conventional defoamers.

In May 2023, BRB International BV launched a newly developed alkali-stable silicone-based anti-foam emulsion Akasil Antifoam XP 20, which can be used in surfactant-rich formulations.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Defoamers Market Based on Type, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oil-based Defoamer Emulsion Defoamer Silicone-based Defoamer Powder Defoamer Polymer-based Defoamers Other Types

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Paints and Coatings Oil and Gas Pulp and Paper Food and Beverages Water and Wastewater Treatment Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany Italy France United Kingdom Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan ASEAN Countries Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Defoamers Market Report (2023-2028) .

