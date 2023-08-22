Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Revenues to Reach USD 15.25 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 11.29 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period.

Pressure-sensitive adhesives are a type of adhesive that can be cured by applying pressure. The adhesives, under pressure, become solid and bond to the substrates required.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 11.29 billion Market Size (2028) USD 15.25 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.21% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The development of low-cost, flexible packaging. The low curing time of pressure-sensitive adhesives.

Who are the Top Companies in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market?

The pressure-sensitive adhesives market is highly consolidated, consisting of several market players. The companies are using strategies like new product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Significant players in the pressure-sensitive adhesives market are,

3M

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corp.

DuPont

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller Co.

Helmitin Adhesives

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jowat AG

Mapei SPA

Master Bond

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Sika AG

Tesa SE (A Beiersdorf Company)

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Highlights from the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report :

Packaging Industry Driving the Market

The packaging industry requires a reliable adhesive to cater to complex packaging demands to meet the growing number of new products.

Pressure-sensitive adhesives offer instant bonds as applying them saves time. The curing process is not time-consuming. When applied, the adhesive compresses the substrate right when adhesion occurs. This instant bonding increases processing speed and improves production.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

China, India, Japan, and South Korea occupy over 80% of the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives. China is the largest packaging consumer worldwide due to its growing per capita income and the establishment of e-commerce giants.

In India, the use of pressure-sensitive adhesives has increased with transparent and film labels, flexible labels, and shrink-wrap labels. Therefore, the market in the country is expected to grow significantly.

What are the Latest Developments in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market?

In February 2023, Arkema launched pressure-sensitive adhesives using advanced technologies, such as hot melt, UV, and specialty solution acrylics.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Based on Technology, Resin, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography:

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water-based Solvent-based Hot Melt Radiation

By Resin (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Acrylics Silicones Elastomers Other Resins

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Tapes Labels Graphics Other Applications

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Packaging Woodworking and Joinery Medical Commercial Graphics Electronics Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



