Power Transformers Market Revenues to Reach USD 40.87 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Power Transformers Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 25.77 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.70% during the forecast period.

Power transformers are electrical equipment that transfer power from one circuit to another without any change in frequency. They operate through a process called electromagnetic induction and transmit electricity between generators and primary distribution circuits. They are usually expensive and are customized to the end user’s requirements.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 25.77 billion Market Size (2028) USD 40.87 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.70% Study Period 2019-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The integration of renewable energy generation into aging power grids. Investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Key Highlights from the Power Transformers Market Report :

Large Power Transformers to Gain Massive Growth

Large power transformers are used as transmission transformers and generation step-up transformers. They enable efficient electrical energy transmission over long distances by lowering power loss and optimizing voltage levels.

High voltage direct current has become prevalent in long-distance and submarine environments. HDVC transmissions can improve the power transmission landscape and is an economical solution for bulk power transmission.

Growing Demand for Power Transformers in Asia-Pacific

The growing integration of renewable energy from large utility-scale renewable energy plants in China and India, the electrification of industries, and the growing demand for data centers are leading to increasing electricity consumption. This is driving the need for power transformers to handle high voltages and power levels in the region.

As the demand for electricity is growing in China, the country has invested heavily in T&D infrastructure to cater to this demand.

What are the Latest Developments in the Power Transformers Market?

In March 2022, Integrated Power Services acquired ABB’s Transformers Repair business in the United States and Canada. The sale includes ABB’s coil manufacturing plant in Beloeil, Quebec, and its service center in Denver, Colorado.

In January 2022, GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business won various projects for its high-performance digital power transformers. GE signed an agreement to supply its transformers worldwide as part of this project.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Power Transformers Market Based on Size and Geography:

By Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) Large Power Transformer Medium Power Transformer Small Power Transformer

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2019-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany United Kingdom Spain Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



