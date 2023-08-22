Lanolin Market Revenues to Reach USD 453.97 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Lanolin Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 298.53 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period.

Lanolin is a fatty substance found in sheep's wool. It is extracted as a yellowish viscous mixture of esters and is commonly used in ointments and cosmetics. The market for lanolin is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand for skincare cosmetics and its use in pharmaceutical products. A search for a suitable substitute for lanolin is going on, which may pose challenges in the future. Despite that, new growth opportunities are arising from the rise of industrial uses of lanolin and the demand for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional petroleum-based lubricants. The market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with countries like India and China leading in front.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 298.53 million Market Size (2028) USD 453.97 million CAGR (2023-2028) 8.74% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from cosmetic and pharma sectors. Emerging applications in the industrial sector.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Lanolin Market?

The market is partially consolidated, with a few players dominating a significant portion. The significant players in the global lanolin market are,

Croda International PLC

Lanotec

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Merck KGaA

Nippon Fine Chemical

NK Chemicals

Rolex Lanolin Products Limited

Suru Chemicals

Wellman Advanced Materials

Yixin Chemical Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Global Lanolin Market Report :

Growing Demand from the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Lanolin is highly hydrating, softens skin, and improves the appearance of rough or flaky areas. It is used in formulations for body creams and lotions to lock in moisture and prevent water loss, giving a smooth appearance. It is also used in various hair products like hair removal creams, conditioners, sprays, and pet shampoos.

It has to be noted that the cosmetics industry saw a 6% year-on-year growth in 2022, generating over USD 560 billion in annual revenue.

These factors, along with the favorable properties of lanolin, are expected to drive its demand in the cosmetic and personal care segment in the years ahead.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific boasts a well-developed cosmetics sector, especially in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with ongoing investments in the pharmaceutical sector.

Last year, Asia-Pacific accounted for over 35% of the global cosmetics market. The region's temperature issues and prevalence of skin diseases are driving the demand for lanolin in various applications.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing increased demand for premium skin and hair care products like cleansers, moisturizers, shampoos, etc., with companies like Loreal and Kering Group expanding their regional product lines.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Lanolin Market?

In April 2023, Lanotec launched a new product line of environmentally friendly lanolin-based lubricants for various commercial and residential applications.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Lanolin Market Based on Application and Geography.

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cosmetics and Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Anti-corrosive Applications Lubricants Other Applications (Paints, Paper)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



