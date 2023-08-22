Optimove Adds Expert Guidance to Its No-SDK Solution, Elevating Support for Mobile-First Enterprise Businesses

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announces the addition of expert guidance to support its no-SDK mobile marketing solution for integration with OptiMobile, its native mobile marketing tool. This innovative guidance-driven approach empowers mobile-first enterprises with the knowledge and assistance needed to effortlessly integrate the OptiMobile solution into their tech stack, granting them access to real-time mobile channels, including Mobile Push and SMS.



Optimove’s no-SDK low-effort, high-reward integration method has proven to deliver mobile-first enterprises with a lighter, faster way to add the OptiMobile solution to their tech stack and enjoy real-time mobile channels such as Mobile Push and SMS. For example, by not adding new SDK code to their apps, brands remove the need to submit their app to the relevant App Stores during integration and in future vendor SDK updates, gaining independence and stability.



The Optimove no-SDK solution, coupled with expert guidance, delivers the following advantages for brands:

Efficient Resource Utilization : Traditional SDK integration demands significant developer time and resources, along with the arduous process of obtaining App Store approval. Optimove's expert guidance for the no-SDK solution streamlines integration with OptiMobile, enabling seamless transmission and measurement of mobile marketing campaigns. This reduces resource requirements and shortens development timelines.

: Traditional SDK integration demands significant developer time and resources, along with the arduous process of obtaining App Store approval. Optimove's expert guidance for the no-SDK solution streamlines integration with OptiMobile, enabling seamless transmission and measurement of mobile marketing campaigns. This reduces resource requirements and shortens development timelines. Simplified Compliance Management : Integrating a new SDK entails updating user permissions and navigating diverse operating systems and regulations to maintain compliance. The guidance-driven no-SDK solution mitigates these challenges, ensuring compliance with greater ease.

: Integrating a new SDK entails updating user permissions and navigating diverse operating systems and regulations to maintain compliance. The guidance-driven no-SDK solution mitigates these challenges, ensuring compliance with greater ease. Robust Mobile Marketing Arsenal: This guidance-enhanced version of the OptiMobile offering equips mobile brands with comprehensive tools to enhance lifetime value and long-term app retention. Features encompass Optimove's native mobile push and SMS channels, as well as its sophisticated real-time orchestration and AI-powered optimization capabilities.

As a champion of Customer-Led Marketing, Optimove empowers brands to foster measurable growth through customer-centric mobile marketing campaigns. Leveraging OptiMobile, the platform's native mobile marketing solution, renowned brands such as SodaStream, Staples, BetKing, and Kilo Health access dynamic and agile multichannel capabilities.



“We're pleased to further support our no-SDK solution, assuring seamless mobile marketing integration for enterprise businesses,” said Shai Frank, SVP of Product at Optimove. “By providing additional support for our no-SDK solution, our platform offers a hassle-free integration experience, while delivering superb results. This added support empowers our clients to focus on delivering exceptional mobile experiences, driving user growth, loyalty, and lifetime value. It underscores our dedication to the mobile marketing ecosystem, offering cutting-edge tools that propel businesses forward.”



About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-Led Marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



It is the only Customer-Led Marketing Platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, Papa John's, bet365, Staples and many others across multiple business sectors. For more information go to Optimove.com