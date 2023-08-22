China Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology Market Revenues to Reach USD 16.71 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " China Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology Market Report (2023-2028), " the market is estimated at USD 11.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period.

Water and wastewater treatment is highly beneficial in industries like power generation, chemicals, oil and gas, mineral processing, municipal water treatment, and pulp and paper. The growing demand from the Chinese industrial sector and stricter regulations for water and wastewater treatment are identified as the key drivers for this market. The regulations related to water and wastewater treatment are increasing. Substantial investments in research and development of water treatment technology are presenting significant growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 11.38 billion Market Size (2028) USD 16.71 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.98% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand from the Chinese industrial sector. Substantial investments in research and development.





Who are the Top Companies in the China Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology Market?

The market is moderately fragmented, with the major players occupying a low market share. The significant players in the Chinese water and wastewater treatment technology market are,

Aquatech

DuPont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Ecolab

SUEZ

IDE Technologies

Kurita Water Industries Ltd

Organo Corporation

Beijing Enterprises Water (China) Investment Co. Ltd

Beijing Capital Co. Ltd

Veolia

SafBon

Chongqing Water Group Co. Ltd

Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology

Beijing Urban Drainage Group Co. Ltd

Chengdu Xingrong Environment Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the China Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology Market Report :

Treatment Equipment Dominating the Market

Key technologies in municipal water and wastewater treatment include biological treatment, suspended solids removal, and disinfection/oxidation.

Biological treatment employs organisms like bacteria to break down organic impurities in wastewater from industries and municipalities. High metal concentrations in water can harm plants, animals, and humans, necessitating their removal before water is released or reused.

China plans to expand sewage collection pipeline networks and increase sewage treatment capacity significantly by 2025. Treatment equipment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to the increasing urban population, sewage treatment plans, and wastewater treatment needs.

Increasing Demand for Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment

Municipal wastewater includes water from toilets, showers, sinks, and industrial waste. It requires treatment to prevent environmental damage and disease spread.

Water scarcity has prompted governments to enhance wastewater management, driving the demand for treatment chemicals. Treatment applications include preliminary, primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment, as well as resource recovery, energy generation, and more.

China has around 1,944 wastewater treatment plants in cities and 1,599 in counties, with daily processing capacities of 140 and 29 million cubic meters, respectively. The country plans to build/upgrade 80,000 km of sewage pipelines and increase treatment capacity by 20 million cubic meters/day by 2025.

What are the Latest Developments in the China Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology Market?

In the 14th FYP, released in March 2021, China published new guidelines for wastewater reuse, which mandated raising the proportion of sewage that must be treated to reuse standards to 25% by 2025.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the China Water and Wastewater Treatment Technology Market Based on Equipment Type and End-user Industry.

By Equipment Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Treatment Equipment Oil/Water Separation Suspended Solids Removal Dissolved Solids Removal Biological Treatment/Nutrient and Metals Recovery Disinfection/Oxidation Other Treatment Equipment Process Control Equipment & Pumps

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Municipal Food and Beverage Pulp and Paper Oil and Gas Healthcare Poultry and Aquaculture Chemical Other End-user Industries



