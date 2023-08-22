Global Circular Economy of Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Market Study 2023-2030 - Complementary Solutions to the Mechanical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Waste Gaining Traction

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Circular Economy of Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chemical recycling of plastic packaging market was worth $0.73 billion in 2022 and is projected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.5% between 2022 and 2030, reaching $13.08 billion by 2030
This research service provides a comprehensive analysis of the chemical recycling of the plastic packaging market. Chemical recycling is an important complementary solution to the well-established mechanical recycling of plastic packaging, enabling the processing of hard-to-recycle, mixed, and contaminated plastic waste.
Chemical recycling offers a much-needed opportunity to eliminate incineration and landfill disposals, supporting the circular economy of plastic packaging and limiting the consumption of raw materials. The market presents a high potential for development in the upcoming years, offering promising upgrades to plastic waste management.
The study analyzes the prospects of different chemical recycling technologies (including plastic-to-fuel and plastic-to-plastic), examining regional markets and their readiness to adopt such solutions. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the stakeholder value chain and identifies the key factors driving and restraining growth.
A list of the key companies in each market segment, examples of use cases, and an overview of companies to watch have also been provided. The study concludes by highlighting some key growth opportunities emerging from the development of chemical recycling globally for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|60
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$0.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|43.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Findings
- 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability and a Circular Economy - More with Less
- The Role of Key Stakeholders in the Development of Plastic Packaging and Circular Economy Chemical Recycling
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Chemical Recycling to Become a Complementary Solution to the Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
- Key Chemical Recycling Processes in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging (P2F)
- Key Chemical Recycling Processes in the Circular Economy of Plastic Packaging (P2P)
- The Benefits of Chemical Recycling for Recycling a Broad Range of Plastic Packaging
- Key Components of Well-integrated Chemical Recycling Across the Plastic Manufacturing Value Chain and Circular Economy
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging - Volume Forecast
- Key Contributors to the Global Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging Capacity
- Chemical Recycling of Plastic Packaging - Revenue Forecast
- Investment Opportunites by Key Chemical Recycling Processes
3 Regional Analysis
- Overview of Regional Opportunities - Europe
- Overview of Regional Opportunities - North America (NA)
- Overview of Regional Opportunities - Latin America (LatAm)
- Overview of Regional Opportunities - Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Overview of Regional Opportunities - Asia-Pacific (APAC)
4 Stakeholders' Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of Key Stakeholders in the Chemical Recycling Value Chain - Growth Accelerators
- Key Stakeholders Involved in the Chemical Recycling Value Chain
- Opportunity Mapping
- How Do Stakeholders Benefit from the Development of Plastic Packaging Chemical Recycling?
5 Companies to Watch and Use Cases
- Companies to Watch - Technology Providers
- Use Cases - Examples of Chemical Recycling Capacity Development
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: P2F Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 2: Food-grade P2P Recycling
- Growth Opportunity 3: Pre-chemical Mechanical Material Processing Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Circularity Platforms and Blockchain for Track-Trace-Certify
