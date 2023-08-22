The global market for AIOps Platform is projected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2023 to USD 32.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.7%

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AIOps Platform Market by Offering, Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05479711/?utm_source=GNW

Organizations are adopting AIOps to gain real-time visibility into their diverse systems, leading to proactive incident resolution and enhanced service reliability. Additionally, the rising demand for cloud services and hybrid environments further fuels the adoption of AIOps, as businesses seek to optimize resource allocation and ensure seamless performance. Furthermore, the growing trend of data-driven decision-making underscores the importance of AIOps’ ability to analyze vast data volumes and deliver predictive insights for improved operational efficiency. These driving factors position AIOps platforms at the forefront of IT management and performance optimization, propelling their market growth and prominence.



The BFSI vertical is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period

The BFSI sector is adopting AIOps platforms to optimize IT operations and enhance business performance.AIOps enables real-time monitoring, fraud detection, and predictive analytics, improving security, operational efficiency, and customer experiences.



By automating tasks and providing data-driven insights, AIOps helps BFSI organizations make informed decisions and ensure regulatory compliance. The integration of AIOps enhances risk management, minimizes downtime, and facilitates proactive maintenance, making it a valuable tool for modern financial institutions seeking to stay competitive and provide better services to their customers.



Among application, ITSM segment is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

IT Service Management (ITSM) is increasingly adopting AIOps platforms to enhance its capabilities and streamline IT operations.AIOps integration into ITSM processes enables intelligent automation, real-time analytics, and predictive insights, revolutionizing traditional ITSM practices.



AIOps platforms leverage AI and ML algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data from various IT sources, such as logs, metrics, and monitoring tools, enabling proactive problem management and faster incident resolution.By automating routine tasks and offering intelligent recommendations, AIOps enhances ITSM efficiency, reduces manual efforts, and improves overall service delivery.



ITSM teams can leverage AIOps to make data-driven decisions, optimize resource allocation, and ensure better service reliability, ultimately leading to enhanced customer experiences.



Among offering, platform segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The platforms segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the AIOps platform market due to its comprehensive solutions, incorporating a combination of AI strategies such as data aggregation, analytics, machine learning, automation, and visualization. Offering centralized and flexible capabilities, AIOps platforms efficiently manage IT operations data from various sources, making them adaptable to different organizations’ needs and contributing to their widespread adoption.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the AIOps Platform market.In North America, investments in AIOps platforms have seen significant growth driven by the region’s emphasis on digital transformation and cloud adoption.



Businesses across various sectors, from large enterprises to startups, recognize the value of AIOps in optimizing complex IT environments and supporting digital initiatives.The region’s strong AI and ML research ecosystem accelerates AIOps advancements, attracting investments from tech giants and venture capitalists.



AIOps platforms offer a competitive edge by improving IT operations, enhancing customer experiences, and facilitating data-driven decision-making. The presence of innovative startups further fuels investment, as North American organizations aim to boost IT performance and operational efficiency, positioning AIOps at the forefront of digital innovation.



