Global Floating Offshore Wind Analysis Report 2023-2030: Government Support, Disruptive Technologies, and Optimized Supply Chains will Drive Cost Reduction and Deployments

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floating Offshore Wind Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis not only sheds light on the existing state of affairs but also uncovers the potential growth and development opportunities that await until 2030. The findings of this study are poised to guide stakeholders in making informed decisions and crafting strategies to harness the potential presented by this emerging renewable energy sector.

Floating offshore wind technology is positioned to be a game-changer, offering access to extensive wind resources in deep waters that were previously inaccessible for traditional fixed-bottom offshore wind farms. The ability to harness these untapped resources has the potential to reshape the energy landscape and significantly contribute to the global transition towards sustainable energy.

However, as with any emerging technology, there are challenges to overcome on the path to widespread adoption. One of the key challenges is the substantial upfront investment required for research, development, and deployment of large-scale floating offshore wind farms. This significant financial commitment can serve as a deterrent for many companies, especially in the early stages of market development.

In response to these challenges, the study highlights the necessity for supportive measures to foster the growth of this technology. Government incentives and support play a pivotal role in mitigating risks and uncertainties for investors and project developers. By offering a conducive environment for investment, governments can encourage the development of floating offshore wind projects, leading to job creation, technological advancement, and a sustainable energy future.

As the global energy landscape evolves and the demand for renewable sources of power intensifies, the study's insights come at a crucial juncture. By comprehending the nuances of the floating offshore wind market, stakeholders can chart a course towards innovation, growth, and sustainability.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Innovative Business Models

Mergers/Collaborations/Partnerships across the Value Chain

Disruptive Technologies

Green Hydrogen

Retired Offshore Oil and Gas Infrastructure

Digital Technologies

Energy Hubs

eFuels

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Floating Offshore Wind Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Questions This Study will Answer

Floating Offshore Wind: An Introduction

Floating Offshore Wind Platforms: An Overview

Impact of Digital Technologies on Floating Offshore Wind Platforms

Impact of Digital Twins on Floating Offshore Wind Platforms

Floating Offshore Wind: Logistics Challenges

Floating Offshore Wind Farms: High-potential Regions

Floating Offshore Wind: Mergers, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Global Floating Offshore Wind Roadmap

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Floating Offshore Wind: Key Trends

Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Improve Viability

Decreasing Cost Economics

Energy Hubs to Optimize Floating Offshore Wind Farms

PPAs to Drive Floating Offshore Wind Capacity Deployments

Green Hydrogen Economy and eFuels

Oil and Gas Companies' Investments in Floating Offshore Wind

3 Market Forecasts

Global Floating Offshore Wind Annual Capacity Additions Forecast

Global Floating Offshore Wind Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast

Regional Floating Offshore Wind Annual Capacity Additions Forecast

Regional Floating Offshore Wind Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast

Annual, Cumulative, and Regional Installed Capacity Forecast Discussion

Global Floating Offshore Wind, Regional Analysis

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis, Country Profiles

The United States

Spain

Italy

France

Portugal

Australia

Norway

Taiwan

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

5 Competitive Environment

Stakeholders in the Floating Offshore Wind Landscape

Floating Offshore Platform Developers

Key Floating Offshore Wind Platform Developers

Floating Offshore Wind: Other Participants

Competitive Strategies for Companies

