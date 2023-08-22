Dental Materials Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.57 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Dental Materials market size is expected to reach USD 6.57 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing prevalence of dental disorders and oral health issues, increasing demand for cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry procedures, advancements in dental technology and materials, rising geriatric population requiring dental treatments, expanding dental tourism industry, greater awareness about oral hygiene and dental care, innovations in restorative and prosthetic dentistry, rising disposable income in emerging economies, and continuous research and development efforts to enhance the performance and durability of dental materials is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Dental Materials market, rise of digital dentistry and CAD/CAM technology integration, growing demand for metal-free and biocompatible materials, increasing adoption of minimally invasive and preventive dental procedures, surge in teledentistry practices and virtual consultations, emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable dental materials, exploration of nanotechnology for improved material properties, integration of 3D printing for customized dental solutions, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental Materials Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 92

Figures -76

Dental materials are specially fabricated materials designed for use in dentistry. They are used to restore teeth, prevent tooth decay, and perform other dental procedures. Dental materials must be biocompatible, meaning they must be safe for use in the mouth and not cause any harm to the patient. They must also be strong, durable, and esthetically pleasing.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/dental-materials-market

Prominent Players in Dental Materials Market

3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Straumann

Danaher

Zimmer Biomet

GC Corporation

Shofu Dental Corporation

Nobel Biocare

Mitsui Chemicals

A-Dec

Dentatus USA

Osstem Implant

Bego

DenMat Holdings

SDI Limited

Kulzer

Shofu Dental Corporation

Heraeus Kulzer

Young Innovations

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



4.54 Billion 2030 Value Projection



6.57 Billion CAGR 6.1% Segments Covered















Product type Metallic, Ceramic, polymers, natural, others



Application Implant, prosthetics, orthodontics



End-user Dental Product Manufacturers, Dental Laboratories, others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/dental-materials-market

Ceramic-Based Materials Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Ceramic-Based Materials dominated the global online market as they often mimic the appearance of natural teeth, making them popular for restorations in visible areas. Many ceramic materials are biocompatible, reducing patients' risk of adverse reactions.

Restorative Dentistry is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Restorative Dentistry is the leading segment as dental caries (cavities) are a common oral health issue, leading to a consistent demand for restorative materials like composite resins and glass ionomers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/dental-materials-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has well-equipped dental clinics, hospitals, and research institutions that offer a wide range of dental treatments and procedures. The advanced healthcare infrastructure allows for comprehensive dental care, from routine check-ups to complex surgeries. This availability of high-quality dental services encourages the utilization of dental materials for various treatments, enhancing the overall dental materials market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Dental Materials market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Dental Materials.

Key Developments in the Dental Materials Market

Essential Innovations and new technological advances, Dental Surgical Instruments will be an important component of the software industry. The demand has increased as manufacturers have developed better versions of the Dental Surgical Instruments. Everyone in the industry has been under pressure to keep up with new products, which has further boosted innovation.

Key Questions Answered in Dental Materials Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Bionic Eye Market

Cold Plasma Market

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market

Hemoglobinopathies Treatment Market

CRISPR Technology Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com