Beauty Devices Market Size & Share to Surpass $236.77 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research recent market research, the Global Beauty Devices Market is currently valued at USD 60.49 Billion in 2022. Analysts have predicted that the market will continue to grow and is expected to reach a value of USD 236.77 Billion by 2030. This growth is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.60% over the forecast period 2023-2030. It's an exciting time for the beauty industry, and investors should keep a close eye on this market's developments.



The Beauty Devices Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced skincare and beauty solutions. This market encompasses a wide range of devices designed to enhance various aspects of personal care, including skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and anti-aging treatments. The surge in consumer awareness about self-grooming and the desire for convenient at-home beauty treatments have fueled the adoption of these devices. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the integration of smart features and IoT capabilities, have further bolstered the market's expansion.

Top Report Findings:

Market's projected growth rate over the next five years.

Key market players and their competitive strategies.

Breakdown of market segments based on device type and application.

Consumer preferences for specific beauty treatments and technologies.

Top Companies in the Global Beauty Devices Market

Fotona (Slovenia)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

Lutronic (South Korea)

Strata Skin Sciences (US)

Nuface (US)

Spectrum Brands Inc. (US)

Cutera (US)

Merz North America Inc. (US)

El. En. S.P.A. (Italy)

Ya-Man Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Alma Lasers (Israel)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Nu Skin (US)

Candela Corporation (US)

Silkn (US)

Tria Beauty (US)

Curallux LLC. (US)

Termosalud (Spain)

Foreo (Sweden)

Tech4beauty (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Conair Corporation (US)

Lumenis (Israel)

Cynosure (US)

Sciton Inc. (US)



Market Dynamics:

Rising Consumer Interest: Growing interest in maintaining youthful appearances and investing in self-care routines has been a driving force behind the market's growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to expensive salon treatments, leading to the popularity of portable and user-friendly beauty devices.

Technological Advancements: The convergence of technology and personal care has revolutionized the beauty industry. Beauty devices now incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as laser therapy, LED light therapy, and microcurrents, offering effective and non-invasive solutions for various skin concerns.

E-Commerce Boom: The rise of e-commerce platforms has facilitated easy access to a plethora of beauty devices, enabling consumers to research, compare, and purchase products conveniently. This trend has not only broadened market reach but also encouraged market players to offer innovative and differentiated solutions.



Top Trends in the Beauty Devices Market:

Smart Beauty Devices: The integration of smart technology into beauty devices has enabled features like app connectivity, personalized recommendations, and real-time progress tracking. These devices offer users a more tailored and interactive experience, enhancing the effectiveness of skincare routines.

Multifunctional Devices: Consumers are gravitating toward multifunctional beauty devices that cater to diverse skincare needs. Devices that combine various treatments such as cleansing, exfoliation, and serum infusion are gaining traction due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness.

Focus on Sustainability: With environmental consciousness on the rise, manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing sustainable design and materials in their beauty devices. This trend resonates with eco-conscious consumers who seek products that align with their values.



Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation

By Type Hair Care Devices Facial Devices Skin Care Devices Oral Care Devices Eye Care Devices

Application Hair Facial Skin Oral Eye Portability Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

Portability Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device Fixed

Mode of Operation Electric and Battery Operated and Manual

Gender Female Male

End User Commercial/Professional Domestic/Personalized/Homecare

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Retail Online



Challenges

Complexity: Some advanced beauty devices require proper user education and training for effective use. This complexity can deter potential buyers and hinder market growth.

Safety Concerns: Certain treatments, if not used correctly, can pose safety risks. Ensuring consumer safety while using these devices remains a significant challenge.

The market presents several opportunities for growth:

Untapped Markets: Emerging economies with rising disposable incomes offer untapped markets for beauty devices. Customizing products to cater to the unique preferences of these regions could yield substantial gains.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between beauty brands and tech companies can lead to innovative product offerings that combine skincare expertise with cutting-edge technology.

Recent Development

June 2023: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. launched a new at-home microneedling device called ageLOC Galvanic Spa Micro. Therabody, a maker of massage devices, launched a new at-home microcurrent device called Therabody GENIUS. Foreo, a maker of skincare devices, launched a new sonic toothbrush called Foreo Issa 3.

July 2023: Philips Lumea launched a new IPL hair removal device called Lumea Prestige. Tria Beauty launched a new at-home laser hair removal device called Tria Beauty 4X. Silk'n, a maker of skincare devices, launched a new LED light therapy device called Silk'n FaceTite.

August 2023: Olay, a skincare brand owned by Procter & Gamble, launched a new at-home microdermabrasion device called Olay ProX Microdermabrasion Device. Braun, a maker of personal care appliances, launched a new at-home IPL hair removal device called Braun Silk-Expert Pro 5 PL5137. Revlon, a beauty brand, launched a new at-home microcurrent device called Revlon Take Control Microcurrent Facial Toning Device.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the global beauty devices market expected to evolve in the next five years?

What are the key technological trends influencing the development of beauty devices?

Which consumer demographics are driving the demand for beauty devices?

How are manufacturers addressing concerns related to device safety and user education?

What are the most popular types of beauty devices in the market?

Which distribution channels are most effective in reaching target consumers?

What role does e-commerce play in the distribution of beauty devices?

How are regulatory frameworks influencing the market's growth and innovation?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 60.49 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 236.77 Billion CAGR 18.60% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Nu Skin, Candela Corporation, Silkn, Tria Beauty, Curallux LLC., Termosalud, Foreo, Tech4beauty, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Lumenis, Cynosure, Sciton Inc., Fotona, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Lutronic, Strata Skin Sciences, Nuface, Spectrum Brands Inc., Cutera, Merz North America Inc., El. En. S.P.A., Ya-Man Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Alma Lasers, Bausch Health Companies Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/beauty-devices-market-1653/customization-request



Regional Analysis:

North America holds a dominant position in the beauty devices market. The region's strong market presence can be attributed to factors such as high disposable income, technological advancements, and a well-established beauty and skincare industry. The United States and Canada are key contributors to the region's growth due to the high adoption of innovative beauty solutions. Consumers in North America are particularly drawn to smart beauty devices that offer personalized experiences. Additionally, the prevalence of beauty influencers and social media trends further fuels the demand for beauty devices in the region.

