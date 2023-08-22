OXOS Medical Nabs International Design Award for Forthcoming MC2 Portable X-Ray System

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OXOS Medical ®, the MedTech innovator developing smart, simple and safe x-ray solutions, announced today that it was awarded a 2023 Red Dot Design Award for its forthcoming MC2 portable X-ray system.



One of the world’s most important design recognitions, the international Red Dot Awards honor groundbreaking design and innovation across 51 categories. Based on a prototype design of the MC2, currently awaiting FDA clearance, Red Dot named OXOS Medical a winner in its Medical Design & Healthcare Category for Product Design .

The next-generation X-ray system combines artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision to capture the sharpest images at the lowest possible radiation level. By minimizing reshoots and reducing radiation overexposure, MC2 was developed with a strong focus on safety. MC2 enables doctors to instantly diagnose on site or remotely—both in clinical and surgical settings, bringing “radiology in a box” almost anywhere care is needed.

“With the MC2 and its predecessor, the Micro C, we sought out to revolutionize X-ray technology by leveraging new design principles that allow user-friendly radiology to go anywhere in the world,” said Evan Ruff, co-founder and CEO of OXOS. “For this product to achieve Red Dot designation validates our efforts and places us in humbling company, among organizations at the forefront of design and innovation.”

The distinction “Red Dot” has become established the world over as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. The award is broken down into three categories: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept, in which winners are chosen by a selective jury based on the individual specialist areas of the members. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from the United States to Germany to China.

The jury, comprised of 43 experts from 20 countries, noted the MC2’s ease of use, as well as its patented “No-fire” LED tracking system to ensure safe, accurate imaging. “The design of the X-ray device provides a balance, while intelligent functions allow for easy use,” the jury said.

Red Dot’s 2023 winners are presented in the Red Dot Design Museums, in the online presentation, and in the Red Dot Design Yearbook.

Named in the Red Dot designation is Luke Pfost, OXOS Senior Industrial Designer.

For more information on the award, visit https://www.red-dot.org/project/mc2-63974 .

About OXOS Medical

OXOS® Medical is driving innovation in delivering and distributing medical imaging and radiographic diagnostics. With a low radiation profile, the OXOS smart devices provide outstanding image sharpness and clarity in the smallest form factor, making X-ray available anywhere it is needed. The cloud-based OXOS® Platform offers growing capabilities for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of AI diagnostics. Micro C®, the first handheld Dynamic Digital Radiographic X-ray system from OXOS Medical, is faster, safer, and smarter than conventional X-ray solutions and has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(K) clearance for radiographic imaging and DDR of the distal extremity in adults and children. Funded by Parkway Venture Capital and Intel Capital, OXOS devices are already used across outpatient clinics, the military and the VA, sports facilities and teams, hospitals, imaging centers, and bioskills labs.

Additional information at: https://oxos.com/ or info@oxos.com. Stay up to date with OXOS via LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

