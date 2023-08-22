Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Purchase of securities by Octopus Investments Nominees Limited

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (‘the Company’) announces that Octopus Investments Nominees Limited (‘OINL’), part of the Octopus Group, has purchased (the ‘Share Purchase’) 27 shares of 0.01p each in the capital of the Company (‘Shares’). The aggregate cost of the Share Purchase was £14.15. The Shares were purchased at a price per Share of 52.4p.

The Share Purchase follows the allotment of shares that took place on 10 August 2023 in connection with a rebate of adviser charges relating to deceased shareholders.

Subject to available distributable reserves and cash, and regulations, the Company proposes to purchase, for cancellation, the Shares from OINL in accordance with its share buy back policy, as part of the next buy back expected to be in September 2023, at a price reflecting a discount of up to 5 per cent of the then latest published net asset value per share in accordance with the terms of its stated buy back policy.

Where OINL takes on the risk or benefit of movements in the Company’s net asset value (‘NAV’), such as in this instance, OINL will always take on any loss arising from a downward movement relative to the price at which the Shares were acquired. Where there is a gain, given the financial risk taken on by OINL in acquiring these Shares, OINL will also take any profit.

These arrangements constitute a smaller related party transaction under Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

