Medigene AG to present at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston

Planegg/Martinsried, August 22, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 8th CAR-TCR Summit in Boston from August 29 to September 1, 2023. 

On August 30, 2023, Medigene’s CSO Prof. Schendel will present on the topic “Improving TCR-T Therapeutic Persistence & Efficacy with Switch Receptors” (see details below). 


CAR-TCR Summit 2023 

Date: August 30, 2023, 5:00 pm local time 

Presenter: Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, CSO 

Presentation: Improving TCR-T Therapeutics Persistence & Efficacy with Switch Receptors 



About Medigene AG 

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com 



This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only. 



Contact details 

Pamela Keck 
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01 
E-mail: investor@medigene.com 



LifeSci Advisors 

Sandya von der Weid 
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38 
E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com 



