Mosaic Homes Marks a Significant Milestone of 500-Homes on Burke Mountain with New Riley Park Community

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) , a leading home builder in Metro Vancouver, is proud to announce a major milestone with the completion of over 500 homes on Burke Mountain, Coquitlam. This significant accomplishment aligns with the unveiling of Mosaic's latest community, Riley Park , and reinforces the company's dedication to meeting the region's growing housing demand.



By 2031, the City of Coquitlam is projected to witness a substantial population increase of 36.2%, bringing the total number of residents to 202,427. In response to this anticipated growth, the City will need an additional 18,335 owner and renter homes over the next eight years.

Riley Park brings a total of 167 three- and four-bedroom townhomes ranging from approximately 1,321 to 2,115 sq. ft. In line with Mosaic’s established communities in Burke Mountain, like Victoria, Riley, Mitchell, Roxton, David and Tatton, Riley Park brings the same unwavering dedication and family-friendly feel expected at each Mosaic home.

Designed with community in mind, Riley Park is located right on a 3.5-acre park, allowing residents to enjoy nature right outside the front door. A children’s play area and plenty of green space made for picnics, scavenger hunts and family barbeques are all available at their doorstep, a plus for future homeowners.



As beautiful to look at as they are to live in, each home at Riley Park is designed to make every inch count, with large living spaces, 10-foot ceilings, and oversized windows, perfect for taking in the beautiful outlooks. All homeowners will have access to the private Riley Park Community Clubhouse, an exclusive 1,000 sq. ft. space that provides a fitness studio and flex space perfect for family gatherings. The shared outdoor space helps homeowners connect with their neighbours with picnic tables, a children’s play area, and an outdoor fitness zone.

Each Riley Park townhome has a new take on a classic design, comfortably familiar but designed for today. The Shaker-style cabinets, available in Rich Navy, Oyster Grey, or White, coupled with warm champagne bronze finishes, complete the look. The attention to detail in each home reflects Mosaic’s promise of A Better Home.

“With more than 500 homes now added to the community, we are extremely proud that Mosaic has played an integral role in Burke Mountain’s transformation into the desirable and livable community that it is today,” said Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mosaic Homes. “A family-friendly community with quick access to new schools, parks and local shops, Mosaic is thrilled to bring Riley Park, providing more homebuyers the opportunity to live amongst great neighbours.”

Move-ins at Riley Park have already begun, with more homes set to complete soon. The Home Store and Model Homes are open by private appointment, with sales starting on August 26th.

Homebuyers interested in learning more about the newest community on Burke Mountain can visit mosaichomes.com .

About Mosaic

Mosaic is a Vancouver-based homebuilder focused on designing and building townhomes, low rise and high rise homes throughout the Lower Mainland. After 23 years in business and more than 7,000 homes later, ‘A Better Home’ remains its promise.

