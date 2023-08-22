A New Era of Safety and Efficiency: SALUS and the Alberta Association for Safety Partnerships Join Forces to Enhance Industry Standards

Taber, AB, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Alberta Association for Safety Partnerships (AASP) announced a new membership benefits relationship with SALUS that aims to revolutionize safety and compliance auditing and will be offered to its members.

AASP members will have access to a revolutionized auditing process with a first of its kind integration between AuditSoft Auditing Software and SALUS’s Safety Management System. This user-friendly system offers a seamless experience that takes away the fragmented process of manual data sorting. The integration of SALUS’s Open API with AuditSoft will enable members to access and embed critical safety documentation, submitted forms, and worker certificates directly into their audit reports with a click of a button. This enhanced functionality alleviates the burden of manual data transfer to the auditor and optimizes audit workflows.

This new offering marks a significant milestone in AASP’s pursuit of providing innovative support services for their 2,900+ members, which cover over 200,000 workers. The new integration will help resolve issues around inefficiencies in connecting the correct documentation to the audits by digitizing the safety management process. This will help AASP members access safety-related documentation instantaneously and streamline occupational health & safety audits.

“The SALUS and AuditSoft integration being offered by the AASP demonstrates a commitment to serving and strengthening communities,” said Ray Gaetz, CEO of AASP. “By providing industries with the tools to prioritize safety and mitigate risks effectively, this accelerates advancements in safety management, contributing to a safer work environment, reducing incidents, and improving overall productivity within various sectors.”

SALUS and AASP share a deep-rooted commitment to innovation, safety and excellence. As a safety association, AASP has been a pioneer in adopting, implementing, and endorsing AuditSoft to the Certifying Partners in Alberta, and have been using the AuditSoft software since 2020. The SALUS and AuditSoft integration showcases mutual dedication with the AASP. This technological solution will proactively support industrial industries to reduce incidents and create a safer work environment by streamlining occupational health & safety documents and audits for companies who choose to take advantage of this integration.

“We are excited about creating this new synergy with AASP,” said Gabe Guetta, Co-Founder and CEO at SALUS. “This integration naturally aligns with our mission to foster a culture of safety and well-being across industries. The SALUS integration with AuditSoft’s platform being available through the AASP, we envision a future where businesses are able to easily comply with safety regulations. By eliminating paper-based inefficiencies, time-consuming manual sorting of documentation, and establishing a single source of truth, businesses can actively champion the safety of their workplace.”

Businesses in all industry sectors can gain access to a comprehensive platform that empowers them to optimize safety practices, streamline operations, and foster a safety-first culture. AuditSoft’s collaboration with SALUS represents a natural convergence in safety management and data exchange, leading to more informed decision-making with a proactive approach to risk mitigation.

About AASP:

The Alberta Association for Safety Partnerships (AASP), is an approved Health and Safety Association by the Alberta Government and committed to promoting health and safety in workplaces with practical approaches. Proud to be the second largest issuer of Certificates of Recognition (COR and SECOR) in Alberta, thanks to member's support. Since our establishment in 1999, AASP has become the leading Certifying Partner of choice and Health and Safety Association in Alberta, Canada. Our team is dedicated to innovating and enhancing the value of our services to ensure safe and thriving workplaces. AASP has since its inception pioneered, developed, and been the early adopter of technical solutions that improve efficiency and reduce cost.

About SALUS: