IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.914 trillion at the end of July 2023. Assets increased by $19.5 billion or 1.0 per cent compared to June 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.8 billion in July 2023.

ETF assets totalled $356.8 billion at the end of July 2023. Assets increased by $8.3 billion or 2.4 per cent from June 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.8 billion in July 2023.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds Balanced (4,571) (4,439) (3,275) (26,270) (6,897) Equity (1,850) (2,354) (1,378) (11,384) 2,823 Bond 396 910 (387) 9,122 (6,554) Specialty 292 127 (80) 2,168 1,123 Total long-term funds (5,733) (5,755) (5,119) (26,364) (9,505) Total money market funds 895 1,537 500 8,793 2,870 Total (4,837) (4,219) (4,620) (17,570) (6,635)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds Balanced 902.5 898.1 917.0 880.6 Equity 707.0 693.6 661.9 649.6 Bond 235.2 235.1 234.4 222.7 Specialty 24.9 24.5 22.1 22.2 Total long-term funds 1,869.7 1,851.3 1,835.5 1,775.1 Total money market funds 44.1 43.1 29.7 34.5 Total 1,913.8 1,894.3 1,865.1 1,809.6

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term funds Balanced 133 151 202 962 1,368 Equity 887 1,066 (730) 6,627 8,814 Bond 986 1,177 719 6,446 3,495 Specialty 37 443 375 1,328 1,139 Total long-term funds 2,042 2,837 566 15,363 14,815 Total money market funds 754 646 938 5,813 2,730 Total 2,796 3,483 1,505 21,176 17,545

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class July 2023 June 2023 July 2022 Dec 2022 Long-term funds Balanced 13.9 13.6 12.1 12.0 Equity 222.4 215.6 194.1 194.9 Bond 86.2 85.9 77.7 80.4 Specialty 12.2 12.2 10.7 10.2 Total long-term funds 334.8 327.2 294.7 297.5 Total money market funds 22.0 21.2 9.1 16.3 Total 356.8 348.4 303.7 313.7

* See below for important information about this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



