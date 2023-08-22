Casein and Caseinates-Free Market Continues to Flourish with a market value of USD 45.1 Billion by 2032 as Consumers Embrace Dairy-Free and Plant-Based Alternatives

New York, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Casein and Caseinates-Free Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights “Casein and Caseinates Free Market Information By Source, Nature, Flavor, Consumer Group, End User, Distribution Channel, And Region” - Forecast till 2032"; the market will achieve USD 45.1 billion by 203 at a 10.26% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

The global Casein and Caseinates-Free market is experiencing a substantial surge, driven by a growing consumer preference for dairy-free and plant-based alternatives. As health-conscious consumers seek products that align with their dietary restrictions and ethical beliefs, the demand for Casein and Caseinates-Free alternatives has witnessed remarkable growth. This trend is reshaping the food and beverage industry and creating new opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

Casein and Caseinates are proteins found in milk and dairy products and are commonly used in the food industry as stabilizers, emulsifiers, and protein fortifiers. However, an increasing number of individuals are adopting lactose-free, dairy-free, and vegan diets due to lactose intolerance, dairy allergies, environmental concerns, and ethical reasons. This shift in consumer preferences has led to a surge in demand for Casein and Caseinates-Free products, such as dairy-free milk, cheese, yoghurt, and other plant-based alternatives.



According to the latest market analysis conducted by Market Research Future, the global Casein and Caseinates-Free market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The market's growth can be attributed to various factors, including increased awareness of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies, the rise in vegan and vegetarian populations, and the growing focus on sustainable and ethical food choices.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2032 Market Size USD 45.1 Billion CAGR 10.26% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Nature, Flavor, Consumer Group, End User, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The Growing Vegan Population Growing Expansion Policies Adopted by Key Players

Market Competitive Landscape

Danone

Atlantic Natural Foods

Beyond Meat

ADM

Living Harvest Foods Inc.,

Sunopta

Hain Celestial

GEA

Tetra Pak

Adisoy

Among others.



Key Drivers of the Casein and Caseinates-Free Market:

Growing Health and Wellness Consciousness: Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and seeking food products that promote overall well-being. Casein and Caseinates-Free alternatives offer a healthier option for individuals who experience lactose intolerance or wish to reduce their dairy consumption.

Rise in Vegan and Vegetarian Populations: The number of individuals adopting vegan and vegetarian diets continues to rise, driven by concerns about animal welfare, the environment, and health. Casein and Caseinates-Free products play a vital role in providing plant-based protein options for these consumers.

Lactose Intolerance and Dairy Allergies: Lactose intolerance affects a significant portion of the global population, leading to discomfort and digestive issues after consuming dairy products. Casein and Caseinates-Free alternatives provide a viable solution for these individuals, driving the demand for dairy-free products.

Environmental and Ethical Considerations: The livestock industry's environmental impact, such as greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation, has spurred consumers to seek more sustainable and ethical food choices. Casein and Caseinates-Free alternatives are free from animal-derived ingredients, making them a preferred choice for environmentally conscious individuals.

Innovation in Dairy-Free Product Offerings: Food manufacturers and companies have been proactive in developing innovative and delicious Casein and Caseinates-Free alternatives to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Dairy-free milk made from almonds, soy, oats, and other plant-based sources, along with dairy-free cheese, yoghurt, and ice cream, are gaining popularity in the market.

Segmentation Analysis

The Casein and Caseinates-Free market are segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Plant-based milk, including almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, and coconut milk, holds a significant market share within the segment. The retail sector, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, is the leading distribution channel for Casein and Caseinates-Free products, followed by e-commerce platforms and speciality stores.

Market Segmentation

By Source –

Soy

Almond

Coconut

Cashew

Others

By Nature –

Organic

Regular

By End User –

Residential

Commercial

By Region –

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are currently dominant in the Casein and Caseinates-Free market, driven by a well-established vegan and vegetarian culture and high consumer awareness. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising lactose intolerance and increasing adoption of vegan diets in countries like India and China.

Leading companies in the Casein and Caseinates-Free market are actively investing in research and development to improve product quality, taste, and nutritional value. Additionally, companies are engaging in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach. Collaboration with food service providers and restaurant chains has also become crucial in promoting Casein and Caseinates-Free alternatives in the food industry.

The future of the Casein and Caseinates-Free market looks promising, with significant potential for continued growth and innovation. As consumers increasingly prioritize health, sustainability, and ethical considerations in their dietary choices, the demand for dairy-free and plant-based alternatives is expected to maintain an upward trajectory. Manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers in the food and beverage industry are encouraged to adapt to this evolving landscape and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the growing Casein and Caseinates-Free market.

