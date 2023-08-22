Commercial Seed Market Set to Soar Past USD 138.5 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

In the realm of commercial seeds, the market encompasses conventional and genetically modified types, featuring traits like herbicide tolerance, insect-resistance, stress tolerance, disease resistance, and enhanced product quality. This landscape reflects a blend of innovation and growth potential within the sector from 2023 to 2030.

Westford,USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Commercial Seed market size is expected to reach USD 138.5 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing global population and food demand, growing adoption of genetically modified (GM) seeds for enhanced crop traits and yields, expanding commercial agriculture and modern farming practices, raising awareness about the importance of high-quality seeds in achieving better crop performance, advancing biotechnology and seed breeding techniques, evolving pest and disease pressures necessitating resilient seed varieties, changing climate conditions driving the need for climate-adaptive seed varieties, are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Commercial Seed market, the rise of precision agriculture and digital technologies for optimized seed selection and planting, the growing demand for organic and non-GMO seeds due to increasing consumer preferences for healthier and sustainable products, the emphasis on seed traceability and transparency to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations, the exploration of novel crops and traits to address emerging challenges such as climate change and resource constraints, the integration of data analytics and AI in seed research and development for accelerated breeding and trait identification, the expansion of regional and local seed markets to cater to specific agro-climatic conditions and preferences, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Commercial Seed Market"

  • Pages - 265
  • Tables - 65
  • Figures -75

Commercial seed is seed that is produced and sold for the purpose of planting. It is typically produced by seed companies, which use a variety of techniques to improve the quality and performance of the seeds. Commercial seed is used by farmers to grow crops, and it is also used by research institutions to develop new varieties of crops.

Prominent Players in Commercial Seed Market

  • Bayer
  • Corteva Agriscience
  • Syngenta
  • Limagrain
  • KWS
  • Monsanto
  • DuPont Pioneer
  • BASF
  • Takii Seed
  • Rijk Zwaan
  • Sakata Seed
  • Advanta Seeds
  • Bejo
  • East-West Seed
  • DLF Seeds
  • Mahindra Seeds
  • Mahyco
  • Nuziveedu Seeds
  • Rasi Seeds
  • Krishidhan Seeds

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes

 		Details

 
Forecast Period

 		2023-2030
Market Size in 2022

 		 69.04 Billion
2030 Value Projection

 		138.5 Billion
CAGR9%
Segments Covered

 

 

 

 
  • Type
Conventional Seeds, Genetically Modified Seeds

  • Traits
Herbicide-tolerance (HT), Insect-resistance (IR), Abiotic stress tolerance, Disease resistance, Modified product quality, Stacked traits

 

 
Regions Covered

 

 		North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Staple Crops Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Staple crops dominates the online market as the global population continues to grow, leading to increased demand for staple crops and a rising interest in diverse food sources, including fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich crops.

Food Crops are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, food crops are the leading segment due to the increasing global population continuing to drive the demand for staple food crops like cereals (corn, wheat, rice), which are essential for feeding people.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/commercial-seed-market

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The prevalence of large-scale commercial farming in countries like the United States and Canada contributes to significant seed demand

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Commercial Seed market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Commercial Seed.

Key Developments in Commercial Seed Market

  • Maize (corn) was predicted to have a market share of 40.2%. Corn is also used in animal feed, and demand for it is likely to rise as meat consumption rises, particularly in emerging nations. Furthermore, the widespread use of maize products in the production of starch and sweeteners is likely to drive category expansion throughout the projection period.

Key Questions Answered in Commercial Seed Market Report

  • What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?
  • Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
  • In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

