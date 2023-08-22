The cellulose ether & derivatives market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2023 to USD 12.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.1%

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellulose Ether & Derivatives Market by Product Type, Application, Region - Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04651091/?utm_source=GNW

Various research institutions and key manufacturers are taking initiatives and investing significantly in the research and development for the technological developments of cellulose ether & derivatives in terms of efficiency, performance, durability, and other improved properties.

‘‘The carboxymethyl cellulose is the second fastest-growing product type segment of cellulose ether & derivatives in terms of value and volume.’’

The carboxymethyl cellulose product type segment is expected to witness the second highest growth because of the growth in product requirements, the growth in developing economies, and the technological developments in different applications.It possesses several major properties that make it a versatile and valuable substance.



Carboxymethyl cellulose is highly soluble in water, forming a clear and viscous solution.This characteristic makes it suitable for various applications where a thickening or stabilizing agent is required.



Additionally, carboxymethyl cellulose acts as an effective rheology modifier, allowing it to control the flow and viscosity of liquid systems.It imparts pseudo-plasticity, meaning the solution becomes less viscous when subjected to shear forces.



It is widely utilized in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, textiles, paper, and other applications, which will drive demand during the forecast period.



‘The construction application to lead the carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) product type segment in 2022.’’

The demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in construction applications is expected to increase during the forecast period.It is commonly used as an additive in cement and mortar, functioning as a water-retaining agent to enhance workability and consistency while improving adhesion and reducing the risk of cracking.



Carboxymethyl cellulose’s inclusion in construction applications demonstrates its vital role within the global cellulose ether & derivatives market. Its water-retaining properties, thickening capabilities, binding strength, and rheological control contribute to improved workability, durability, and performance of construction materials.

The demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in the construction application is expected to increase as the construction and infrastructure industry is booming globally.



North America region has the second largest share in the cellulose ether & derivatives during the forecast period.

North America is projected to have the second-largest share in cellulose ether & derivatives and will expand significantly by 2028.This dominance is attributed to the rising demand from domestic industries in the region.



The North American market for cellulose ether & derivatives is driven by factors such as the growing construction sector, increasing demand for pharmaceutical and personal care products, and the need for functional ingredients in food and beverage formulations. Key players in the market include manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers catering to the diverse needs of industries in the region.

This study has been validated through primary interviews with industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 30%

• By Designation- C Level- 33%, Director Level- 27%, Executives- 30% and Others- 10%

• By Region- North America- 22%, Europe- 40%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East & Africa- 15%



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles:

Prominent companies include The Dow Chemical Company (US), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), LOTTE Fine Chemicals (South Korea), DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China), Colorcon (US), FENCHEM (China), Lamberti S.p.A. (US), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage

This report covers the global cellulose ether & derivatives market and forecasts the market size until 2028. It includes the following market segmentation- Product Type (Methyl Cellulose & Products, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, HEC, HPC, EC), Application (Construction, Pharmaceutical, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, and Others), & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global cellulose ether & derivatives market.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cellulose ether & derivatives market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing applications in end-use industries, Increasing use of carboxymethyl cellulose in mini floatation process), restraints (Emission of HAPs (hazardous air pollutants) during production, Burning and explosion risks), opportunities (Growing pharmaceutical industry, Increasing construction activities, Booming personal care industry), and challenges (Emergence of substitutes in various applications, Water retention issue in cellulose ether due to external factors) influencing the growth of the cellulose ether & derivatives market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the cellulose ether & derivatives market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the cellulose ether & derivatives market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cellulose ether & derivatives market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like The Dow Chemical Company (US), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), LOTTE Fine Chemicals (South Korea), DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nouryon Chemical Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China), Colorcon (US), FENCHEM (China), Lamberti S.p.A. (US), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), Hebei JiaHua Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China), and Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), among others in the cellulose ether & derivatives market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04651091/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________