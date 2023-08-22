New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Culture Tests Market by Method, Product, Technology, Application, End User & Region- Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03990249/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost of automated instruments and lack of trained laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the market growth in the upcoming years.



The automated blood culture tests segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on method, the market for blood culture tests is divided into segments for automated blood culture method and conventional/manual blood culture method.The automated blood culture tests segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key factors driving revenue growth for automated blood culture equipment is the ability to expedite infection identification and treatment, quick turnaround time and reduced risk of contamination due to low manual intervention. Consequently, timely identification allows for prompt initiation of targeted treatments, leading to improved patient outcomes and shorter hospital stays.



The consumables segment is the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the blood culture tests is broadly segmented into, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share and this is attributed to the repeated purchase of media for the detection of yeast, bacteria and fungi and increase in drug-resistant infections, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing bacteria.



The molecular technology segment accounted for the second largest share of the market.



Based on technology, the blood culture tests is broadly segmented into proteomics, culture-based technologies and molecular technologies.Due to its largest and fastest growing segment which is the microarray segment, the molecular technologies market is accounted for the second largest share of the blood culture tests market.



This can be attributed to the increasing incidence of sepsis, which demands rapid diagnostic techniques for detecting the presence of bacteria, fungi, and mycobacteria from blood samples.



The bacteremia segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



Based on applications, the blood culture tests is broadly segmented into mycobacterial detection, bacteremia and fungemia.Bacteremia segment has accounted for the largest share of the blood culture tests market.



The main reason for this is the increasing number of bloodstream infections and the growing number of sepsis cases worldwide.Sepsis and septic shock is associated with a high morbidity rate (which can result in a prolonged hospital stay and increase the associated healthcare costs) and mortality rate.



Patients with implanted devices; endotracheal tubes; chronic healthcare conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and diseases of the kidney and liver; and those with suppressed immune systems are more prone to developing sepsis.



The reference laboratories segment is projected to have the highest CAGR.

Based on end users, the bloodculture tests market is divided into academic research laboratories, hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, and other laboratories (involves independent research laboratories, pathology laboratories, bacteriological laboratories, and physician office laboratories (POLs).The reference laboratories segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in this market.



This is due to the increasing outsourcing of blood culture tests by hospitals to reference laboratories.



Europe accounted for the second largest share of the blood culture tests market.



Europe accounted for the second largest share of the blood culture tests .Growth in the European market is driven by the increasing number of sepsis cases, high healthcare expenditure, rapidly growing geriatric population, growing regulatory approvals, and strong government support in this region.



Healthcare costs have risen exponentially in Europe, and various initiatives to raise funds to cover healthcare costs have proven inadequate.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the blood culture tests market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 10%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives- 50%, Directors-40%, and Others-10%

• By Region: North America- 45% , Europe- 35%, Asia-Pacific- 15%, and Rest of the World- 5%



Key players in the Blood culture tests

The key players operating in the blood culture tests include Danaher (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Bruker (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), BioMérieux (France), Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China), Axiom Laboratories (India), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (US), Labotronics Ltd. (UK), Hardy Diagnostics (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Meditech Technologies India Private Limited (India), Iridica (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Biosystems, Inc (US), BINDER GmBH (Germany), Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (China), Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bulldog Bio (England), and Anaerobe Systems, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the blood culture tests and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as method, product, technology, application, end user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various blood culture tests products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Analysis of Key drivers (growing incidences of sepsis cases and high cost of treatment, rising geriatric population, high incidence of bloodstream infections, growing demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases), restraints (high cost of automated instruments and lack of trained laboratory technicians are limiting the growth of this market), opportunities (growth opportunities in emerging economies, identification of antibiotic resistance microorganisms), and challenges ( market cannibalization, survival of new entrants).

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global blood culture tests . The report analyzes this market by. method, product, technology, application, end user.

• Service Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends in the global blood culture tests.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by method, product, technology, application, end user.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services or service enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global blood culture tests.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, company evaluation quadrant, and capabilities of leading players in the global blood culture tests.

