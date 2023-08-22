Nicholas Wealth Announces Distribution on FIAX ETF

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Wealth today announced distributions on the Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX):



Distribution Information

ETF

Ticker ETF Name Distribution

per Share 30-day

SEC Yield Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date FIAX Nicholas Fixed Income

Alternative ETF $0.1104 4.22% 08/15/23 08/16/23 08/17/23



Distribution History

Distribution

per Share Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date $0.0190 1/17/2023 1/18/2023 1/19/2023 $0.0565 2/15/2023 2/16/2023 2/17/2023 $0.0464 3/15/2023 3/16/2023 3/17/2023 $0.0475 4/17/2023 4/18/2023 4/19/2023 $0.0693 5/15/2023 5/16/2023 5/17/2023 $0.0692 6/14/2023 6/15/2023 6/16/2023 $0.0910 7/17/2023 7/18/2023 7/19/2023 $0.1104 8/15/2023 8/16/2023 8/17/2023





The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 378-0717.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (855) 563-6900 or visit our website at www.nicholasx.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in option contracts which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Equity Market Risk. By virtue of the Fund’s investments in option contracts equity ETFs and equity indices, the Fund is exposed to common stocks indirectly which subjects the Fund to equity market risk.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Hedging Transactions Risk. Hedging transactions involve risks different than those of underlying investments. In particular, the variable degree of correlation between price movements of hedging transactions and price movements in the position being hedged means that losses on the hedge may be greater than gains in the value of the Fund’s positions, opportunities for gain may be limited or that there may be losses on both parts of a transaction.

Illiquid Investments Risk. The Fund may, at times, hold illiquid investments, by virtue of the absence of a readily available market for certain of its investments, or because of legal or contractual restrictions on sales.

Interest Rate Risk. The value of the Fund’s investments in fixed income Treasury securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Yield to Maturity: Yield to maturity (YTM) is the total return anticipated on a bond if the bond is held until it matures.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Nicholas Wealth.

Launch & Structure Partner: Tidal Financial Group.



