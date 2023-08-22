Fishing Rods Market to Surpass 1.62 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Recreational Fishing

Westford,USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, advancements in composite materials and manufacturing techniques are driving the global fishing rods market . Lightweight yet durable materials enhance rod performance, making them more efficient and responsive for various fishing techniques, appealing to novice and seasoned anglers.

Adopting specialized fishing techniques, such as fly fishing or saltwater angling, stimulates demand for purpose-built fishing rods. Anglers seek equipment tailored to specific styles, prompting manufacturers to develop rods with particular features, boosting fishing rodsmarket growth.

Fly Fishing Rods Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Surge in Recreational Fly Fishing

The rapid growth of the fly fishing rods segment in the fishing rods market is attributed to a surge in recreational fly fishing. Anglers are increasingly drawn to the art of fly fishing, creating a substantial demand for specialized rods designed for delicate casting techniques. This trend is further fueled by a growing eco-consciousness, as fly fishing aligns with catch-and-release practices, driving the segment's remarkable expansion.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing hub in the fishing rods market. With a growing interest in recreational fishing and a rich coastal heritage, countries in this region are witnessing a surge in fishing enthusiasts. This coupled with increasing disposable incomes and a growing fishing tourism sector, positions the Asia Pacific as a dynamic and rapidly expanding market for fishing rods.

Spinning Rods Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Versatility and Wide-Ranging Applications

The spinning rods segmentdominates the fishing rods market due to their versatility and wide-ranging applications. They cater to a broad spectrum of fishing styles, making them the preferred choice for anglers, from novices to professionals. Their adaptability, ease of use, and ability to handle various fishing scenarios establish them as the market leader, sustaining their prominence in the industry.

North America emerges as a dominant region in the fishing rods market due to its strong fishing culture and diverse aquatic landscapes. With a substantial angling community and a rich recreational and competitive fishing tradition, the region sustains a robust demand for high-quality fishing rods. This enduring interest and well-established fishing infrastructure solidify North America's pivotal role in the global fishing rods market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the fishing rods market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Fishing Rods Market

In 2022,Bass Pro Shops, a prominent figure in the outdoor industry in North America, revealed the inauguration of an Outdoor Superstore in Orange County, California.

Recently, Ozarks welcomed the revival of the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship, the premier event in the swiftly growing bow fishing sport. The championship took place from April 30 to May 1, 2022.

