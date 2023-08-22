The global ultrasound market is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2028 from USD 8.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasound Market by Technology, Component, Type, Application, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04763093/?utm_source=GNW





The 2D diagnostic ultrasound sub-systems segment of diagnostic ultrasound held the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on technology, the ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic ultrasound, therapeutic ultrasound, and contrast enhanced ultrasound.The diagnostic ultrasound segment of the market is further divided into 2D, 3D, 4D, doppler, and contrast enhanced ultrasound.



The 2D subsegment held a major share of the market. Advantages offered by 2D ultrasound, such as real time imaging, non-invasive procedure, high-image resolution, and easy accessibility along with portability are driving the growth of this product segment.



The portability segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on portability, the ultrasound market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound, compact/handheld ultrasound, and point-of-care (PoC) ultrasound.The trolley/cart-based ultrasound segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the system’s versatility, image quality, ehanced, easy to use features, and due to the increased usage of it in acute care settings and emergency care in hospitals and healthcare institutions.



The display segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of device display, the ultrasound market is segmented into black & white ultrasound and color ultrasound devices.The color ultrasound devices segment accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound market in 2020.



This can be attributed to factors such as benefits offered by color ultrasound devices (including better image quality and higher image resolution), growing market availability of advanced color ultrasound devices (coupled with continuous decline in product cost across major countries), and expanding distribution networks of major manufacturers across emerging countries.



The market in the North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The ultrasound market in the North America region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing research activities, growing number of cosmetic surgeries, and technological advancements in imaging systems.



The prominent players in the ultrasound market are GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Mindray Medical International Limited (China), among others.



