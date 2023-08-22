Global IIoT (Industrial IoT Market) Size/Share Will Reach Around USD 2,580.89 Billion By 2032, With a CAGR of 23.5%: Insights by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud); By Component; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global industrial IoT market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 313.95 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 2,580.89 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 23.5% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Industrial IoT (IIoT)? How Big Is Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market Size/Share?

Overview

Industrial IoT (IIoT) or The industrial Internet of things (IIoT) is the ecosystem of smart sensors, actuators, software-defined production processes, and other devices that are equipped together to collect, monitor, and analyze data from industrial operations. The aim is to improve manufacturing and industrial processes by focusing on machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, machine learning, and big data. Numerous industries use IIoT, including automotive, agriculture, oil and gas, and utilities.

Insights gained from these processes help enterprises to have better efficiency and reliability in their operations. Other benefits of improved worker safety, better product quality, increased operational efficiencies, more efficient field service, increased customer satisfaction, and enhanced facility management. The availability of affordable processors and sensors that provide real-time access to information is driving the industrial IoT (IIoT) market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

ABB

Atmel Corporation

ARM Holding Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

General Electric Company (GE)

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

Microsoft Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc

Industrial IoT (IIoT) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2,580.89 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 386.45 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 23.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players ABB, Atmel Corporation, ARM Holding Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), General Electric Company (GE), Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc. Segments Covered By Deployment, By Component, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Technological advancements: Techniques are being developed to combine human and digital power, utilizing both strengths to boost creativity and productivity.

Techniques are being developed to combine human and digital power, utilizing both strengths to boost creativity and productivity. Benefits of industrial Internet of Things: Industries use IIoT solutions as they offer various benefits, such as automated quality assurance monitoring, enhanced productivity, enhanced power efficiency, and improved operational efficiency in the manufacturing industry. These benefits offered by IIoT drive the industrial IoT (IIoT) market growth.

Industries use IIoT solutions as they offer various benefits, such as automated quality assurance monitoring, enhanced productivity, enhanced power efficiency, and improved operational efficiency in the manufacturing industry. These benefits offered by IIoT drive the industrial IoT (IIoT) market growth. Increasing adoption of IoT in various sectors: Rising technological developments in wireless network technologies, along with the integration of Wi-Fi connectivity in factories, allowing the extensive use of sensors and IoT devices, is propelling the market growth. In addition, the development of smart cities and smart transit networks, which encourage IoT adoption, is fostering market growth for the industrial Internet of Things.

Rising technological developments in wireless network technologies, along with the integration of Wi-Fi connectivity in factories, allowing the extensive use of sensors and IoT devices, is propelling the market growth. In addition, the development of smart cities and smart transit networks, which encourage IoT adoption, is fostering market growth for the industrial Internet of Things. Integration of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI): Organizations are integrating technologies like Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide analytical solutions that are both prescriptive and predictive. ML and AI deliver continuous learning processes without interruptions that increase their value in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) market, thereby driving the industrial IoT (IIoT) market growth.

Top Findings of the Report

The availability of affordable processors and sensors that provide real-time access to information, and rising technological advancements is driving market growth.

The market is primarily segmented based on deployment, component, end-use, and region.

North America witnessed the largest revenue share in 2022.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Adoption of edge computing: Edge computing enables independent analysis and data management for IoT devices, providing next-generation capabilities. Its structure aids immediate decision-making and improves overall operational efficiency by ensuring low latency and quick response times. Thus, the adoption of edge computing in the industrial IoT landscape is one of the prominent industrial IoT (IIoT) market trends positively influencing industry growth.

Edge computing enables independent analysis and data management for IoT devices, providing next-generation capabilities. Its structure aids immediate decision-making and improves overall operational efficiency by ensuring low latency and quick response times. Thus, the adoption of edge computing in the industrial IoT landscape is one of the prominent industrial IoT (IIoT) market trends positively influencing industry growth. Adoption of cloud computing: Cloud computing provides a number of advantages that are very helpful for industrial processes. It offers flexibility and scalability, enabling businesses to quickly increase their computing capacity and adjust to shifting business needs. Thus, the increasing adoption of cloud computing in the industrial sector is propelling the industrial IoT (IIoT) market demand.

Segmental Analysis

Solution segment accounted for the industrial IoT (IIoT) market share in 2022

Based on components, the solution category dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the increased focus of market players on introducing advanced information systems designed specifically for different sectors and businesses to increase their market presence. For instance, in February 2022, Ericsson AB, a multinational networking and telecommunications company introduced IoT Accelerator Connect. This solution offers plug-and-play access to cellular IoT connections, making it simple to connect to the Internet of Things. It eases the execution of enterprise IoT projects by streamlining the device onboarding and connectivity processes.

Moreover, the service segment is predicted to register the highest compound annual growth rate throughout the study period owing to the significant rise in connected devices, which has led to generating massive amounts of data.

Geographic Overview

North America: By geography industrial IoT (IIoT) market segmentation, North America captured the major market share and is anticipated to continue to dominate the market over the predicted period due to the early adoption and development of industrial IoT technology in the region. Further, favorable government support to encourage digitalization in the industrial sector, the rising adoption of advanced technologies like cloud computing and AI, and a surge in usage of industrial IoT devices are estimated to bolster the market expansion during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: Moreover, the industrial IoT (IIoT) market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of advanced factory automation systems across nations such as China and Japan. Additionally, rising investments by leading nations in Industry 4.0 in order to obtain production and manufacturing independence are further estimated to fuel the market growth in the region.

Browse the Detail Report “Industrial IoT Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud); By Component; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-market

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc., collaborated with Newark, an Avnet Company, to utilize their network solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across various infrastructures, encompassing industrial assets and devices.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Industrial IoT market report based on deployment, component, end-use, and region:

By Deployment Outlook

On-premises

Cloud

By Component Outlook

Services

Managed

Professional

Solution

Data Management

Security Solutions

Remote Monitoring

Analytics

Others

Platform

Application management

Device Management

Connectivity Management

By End-use Outlook

Chemical

Metal & Mining

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Agriculture

Logistics & Transport

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

