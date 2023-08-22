Diesel Fuel Market to Surpass 295.83 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Industrial Demand

Westford,USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, diesel's universal compatibility and storage stability drive its trade on a global scale. The diesel fuel market expands through cross-border commerce as an essential fuel for international shipping and long-haul transport.

Rising industrialization and urbanization in developing nations elevate the demand for diesel fuel. As these economies grow, increased construction, transportation, and power generation activities further boost the diesel fuel market.

Prominent Players in the Diesel Fuel Market

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies

Saudi Aramco

Gazprom

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Sinopec Group

Rosneft

Lukoil

Valero Energy Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Phillips 66

ENI S.p.A.

Reliance Industries Limited

Petrobras

Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos)

Indian Oil Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited

Electric Power Generators Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Rising Demands for Backup Power Supply Solutions

Electric power generators segment is experiencing remarkable growth in the diesel fuel market due to escalating demands for backup power supply solutions. Industries, commercial spaces, and residential areas increasingly rely on diesel generators to ensure uninterrupted electricity during outages and peak demand periods, propelling the segment's rapid expansion.

Asia Pacific exhibits the fastest-growing trajectory in the global diesel fuel market. Driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and robust economic growth, the region's increasing energy demand for transportation, manufacturing, and power generation fuels the expanding diesel fuel consumption, positioning it as a dynamic market player.

Trucks Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Extensive Utilization for Transportation

Trucks assert dominance in the diesel fuel market due to their extensive utilization for transporting goods and commodities. Their long-haul nature requires diesel fuel's energy density and efficiency, ensuring its consistent demand. This positions the trucking sector as a driving force within the diesel fuel market.

North America asserts dominance in the diesel fuel market due to its expansive transportation network and industrial activities. The region's heavy reliance on diesel fuel for freight, construction, and energy generation cements its leading position, ensuring a significant and steady demand that fuels the diesel fuel market's growth.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the diesel fuel market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Diesel Fuel Market

Subsidiaries of Shell plc, namely Shell Nederland B.V. and Shell Overseas Investments B.V., have officially approved the final investment for the construction of Holland Hydrogen I in 2022. This forthcoming plant, slated to be operational by 2025, is set to become Europe's largest renewable hydrogen facility.

Recently,India's government plans to remove a regulation requiring licenses for jet fuel and diesel marketing. This applies to companies investing about US$ 282 million in exploration, refining, and pipelines in India.

Key Questions Answered in Diesel Fuel Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

