Date 22 August 2023
Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues tier 2 capital
Ringkjøbing Landbobank issues tier 2 capital for a total amount of DKK 500 million with effect from 1 September 2023.
The capital issue has a maturity of 10 years with a first call (redemption) option after 5 years.
The interest for the entire term to maturity is agreed at a 6-month Cibor rate plus a margin of 200 basis points and with fixing of interest every six months.
The issue, which is unlisted, will be made as a private placement with an institutional investor. The issue is part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning.
