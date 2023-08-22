DPE Summit 2023 Finalizes Agenda and Announces Keynotes From Uber, Airbnb, LinkedIn, and Gradle Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gradle Inc. announced the final agenda for its second annual DPE Summit , an event dedicated to the practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) and Developer Experience (DX). On September 20-21, in San Francisco at The Midway, the second annual event will feature DPE and DX leaders from some of the world’s most innovative engineering organizations including Airbnb, LinkedIn, Slack, Spotify, and more. JetBrains, Meta, Netflix, and Uber will join as both sponsors and speakers. The event will appeal to software developers, productivity or build engineers, solution architects, or members of the analyst, influencer, or media communities.





“The DPE Summit is an amazing experience and opportunity to share our learnings and make connections for future collaborations,” said Roberto Perez Alcolea, Senior Software Engineer at Netflix. “Whether you have been investing in this area for ten days or ten years or haven’t gotten started and don’t know where to start, this event will provide plenty of ideas and inspiration to push you forward. Netflix is thrilled to sponsor DPE Summit this year and looks forward to meeting you all.”

DPE is a software development practice used by leading software development organizations to maximize developer productivity and happiness. Rather than taking a people approach that leverages traditional management best practices and techniques, DPE takes an engineering approach to improving developer productivity. As such, it relies heavily on analytics and acceleration technologies to deliver measurable outcomes like faster feedback cycles and reduced resolution time for build and test failures.

“We believe that DPE will be the next big movement in the software development industry since the advent of Agile and DevOps,” said Hans Dockter, Gradle Inc., Founder and CEO. “The DPE Summit brings together like-minded leaders and DPE practitioners to discuss tools and techniques aligned with the decade-defining practice of DPE, sharing insights to unlock greater productivity and joy for software organizations.”

Speakers and sessions at the event will include:

Developing at Uber Scale , Ali-Reza Adl-Tabatabai, Sr. Director of Engineering at Uber

, Ali-Reza Adl-Tabatabai, Sr. Director of Engineering at Uber Transforming Developer Productivity: Airbnb's Triumphs and Trials with a Dose of AI Disruption , Anna Sulkina, Head of Developer Platform at Airbnb

, Anna Sulkina, Head of Developer Platform at Airbnb How to Make Your Developers Unproductive and Unhappy , Max Kanat-Alexander, Principal Staff Software Engineer at LinkedIn

, Max Kanat-Alexander, Principal Staff Software Engineer at LinkedIn Moving Fast While Delivering High Quality Code , Rui Abreu, Research Software Engineer at Meta

, Rui Abreu, Research Software Engineer at Meta How Improving the Testing Experience Goes Beyond Quality: A Developer Productivity Point of View, Aubrey Chipman & Roberto Perez Alcolea, Senior Software Engineers at Netflix



"As a company on the bleeding edge of developer productivity and developer experience investments, we found the DPE Summit was a unique opportunity to closely connect, collaborate, and learn from the other teams thinking about the space similarly,” said Ty Smith, Principal Engineer at Uber. “I was extremely pleased with the caliber of the attendees, the relevance of the content, and the long-lasting impact of the relationships made in last year's event. Uber is excited to sponsor the DPE Summit this year as a demonstration of our continued commitment to bringing the best experience to developers inside and outside of Uber."

Learn more and register at DPESummit.com .

