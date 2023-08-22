Key Competitors and Geographic Insights in Pharmacy Management Systems Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacy management systems market is analyzed comprehensively in this report, focusing on key geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The report provides insights into the recent, current, and future market trends for pharmacy management systems in terms of annual sales and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It covers various market perspectives, including end-use segments such as pharmacies and hospitals, deployment modes including cloud and on-premise, and market presence assessments categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The report identifies key competitors within each region and provides a 16-year perspective on value sales, enabling a holistic understanding of the market landscape.

Global Pharmacy Management Systems Market to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pharmacy Management Systems estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Pharmacy Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ACG Infotech Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Clanwilliam Health

Datascan

Epicor Software Corporation

GlobeMed Ltd. (British Virgin Island)

Health Business Systems, Inc.

Liberty Software, Inc.

LS Retail ehf

McKesson Corporation

MedHOK

Mobile MedSoft

Panama Technologies (P) Ltd.

Safecare Technology

ScriptPro LLC

