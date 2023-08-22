Artificial Sweetener Market Revenue to Reach USD 11.57 Billion by 2032, Spurred by Rising Consumer Preference for Low-Calorie and Sugar-Free Products, Estimates Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Artificial Sweetener Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 11.57 billion by 2032 growing from USD 7.2 billion in 2022, exhibiting a 4.86% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The demand for sugar-free items and low-calorie sugar substitutes is rising due to people's increasing health awareness, which is likely to spur market expansion. As a result, food processing businesses focus on producing low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives, which, in turn, is driving market growth.

Synthetic compounds known as artificial sweeteners are used in place of sugar in a variety of food items. They have gained popularity recently due to the rising demand for low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives, despite certain concerns regarding their safety and potential negative effects. The food industry has responded to this trend by replacing high-calorie sugar in a number of products, from soft drinks and desserts to baked goods and snacks, with a variety of low-calorie artificial sweeteners.

Competitive Landscape

Key players competing in the global artificial sweetener market are increasingly focusing on expanding their product portfolio in order to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in July 2021, PepsiCo announced plans to cut the amount of sugar in its portfolio of soda and iced tea drinks by 25% by 2025 within the European Union (EU). The company hopes to attract the region's health-conscious consumers by introducing products with less sugar.

Leading businesses in the global artificial sweetener industry are:

Roquette Frères

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD.

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.

Sunwin HealthCare Private Limited

Zydus Wellness.com

PureCircle

NutraSweetM Co

STEVIA-INTL

Tate & Lyle

Key Market Insights:

On the basis of type, the saccharin segment led the global market in 2022

In terms of application, beverages are expected to account for the largest market share in the upcoming years

Based on region, North America is dominating the industry

By Type

Aspartame

Acesulfame-K

Monosodium Glutamate

Saccharin

Sodium Benzoate

Growing Preference for Saccharin to Stimulate Market Expansion

On the basis of type, the saccharin segment held the largest share of the artificial sweetener market in 2022 and is expected to retain its position in the upcoming years. Saccharin, the most preferred artificial sweetener, is around 200 times sweeter and tastes better than sugar. To lower weight and sugar intake, most doctors recommend non-caloric sweeteners such as saccharin. The product's use in sugar-free cakes and other sweets has increased throughout the years. Overall, its increasing usage as a sweetener is estimated to support segmental growth.

By Application

Bakery items

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Beverages

Artificial Sweeteners Replace Conventional Sugar in Beverages, Led by Major Manufacturers

In terms of application, the beverages segment is anticipated to lead the global artificial sweetener market over the review period. The increased demand for low-calorie and sugar-free choices among health-conscious consumers is a primary driver of the segment's growth. Leading beverage companies are gradually switching from conventional sugar to artificial sugar replacements since they can be added in smaller amounts without changing the end product's flavor or appearance. This strategy is not only attracting health-conscious consumers but also providing beverage manufacturers with major financial advantages.

Increasing Health-Consciousness to Drive Demand for Low-Calorie and Sugar-Free Products

The artificial sweetener market is experiencing significant growth worldwide, propelled by the mounting awareness of health concerns and the potential risks related to excessive sugar consumption. Consequently, food processing businesses are placing greater emphasis on producing low-calorie and sugar-free products, which is fueling market growth.

Additionally, due to consumers' growing preference for healthy foods and increased awareness of health and wellness, the use of items without added sugars and artificial sweeteners has increased significantly. Governmental efforts in France and the UK to limit sugar consumption through specific taxes, product reformulations, and informative front package labeling are slated to complement market expansion.

Recent Industry Development:

January 2021: Roquette, a pioneer in plant-based ingredients for the health, food, and nutrition industries, BRAIN AG, and AnalytiCon Discovery, a BRAIN Group company, successfully completed the R&D phase for the development of Brazzein. The firms have inked a deal for the protein sweetener’s approval and production.

Rising Demand for Bakery Products to Elevate North America's Market Position

North America is the largest market for the global artificial sweetener industry, mainly fueled by the strong demand for bakery products in major nations, including the U.S. A significant contributor to this growth is neotame, an artificial sweetener known for its excellent shelf-life stability, which is widely utilized in the production of baked goods.

Other artificial sweeteners, such as acesulfame-k, cyclamate, and aspartame, are also often used in the region for a number of products, such as packaged products and soft drinks, in addition to neotame. The recommended daily intake limits for these sweeteners have been established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ensuring consumer safety, which is further augmenting the regional market revenue.

