OEM Risk Mitigation Strategies for the Chip Shortage

To counter this challenge and navigate the crisis, automotive OEMs have implemented several mitigation strategies, and their financials indicate that most have returned to pre-pandemic growth rates.Nevertheless, the semiconductor crisis is far from over for the automotive industry.



Most of the measures taken to tide over the crisis (for example, government litigation to enable capacity addition and increase supply and expansion plans, which several chip suppliers undertook) are yet to bear fruit.



Semiconductor manufacturing is an extremely complex process with long lead times, making it impossible to increase or decrease supply within a brief period, which resulted in the crisis in the first place.



Setting up chip manufacturing facilities takes a considerable period of about 3-4 years.



Despite this, most of the automotive industry has emerged from the crisis and is moving ahead.



Moreover, different OEMs have had varying impacts on their operations, depending on their geographic location and a gamut of other factors.This study offers an in-depth strategic analysis on OEM performance during the crisis and the various measures being taken to tackle it.

