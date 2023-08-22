Smart Building Market Set to Soar Past USD 538.45 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Smart Building market , increased adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, focus on data-driven decision-making, emergence of edge computing for real-time analytics, emphasis on interoperability and standardization, growing demand for cloud-based intelligent building solutions, integration of renewable energy sources and smart grid technologies, implementation of occupant-centric features and personalized experiences, rise of smart workplace solutions for remote work and flexible office environments, integration of intelligent building technologies with smart city initiatives are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A smart building is a building that uses technology to improve efficiency, comfort, and security. It may use sensors, controls, and automation to manage its systems, such as lighting, HVAC, and security.

Prominent Players in Smart Building Market

Cisco

IBM

Honeywell

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Huawei

Intel

PTC

ABB

Hitachi

Schneider Electric

Telit

Legrand

Bosch

KMC Controls

Verdigris Technologies

Aquicore

75F

BuildingIQ

ENTOUCH

Gaia

Softdel System

Mode: Green

CopperTree Analytics

Spaceti

Smart Building Management Software Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Smart building management software dominated the global market because it integrated and controlled various aspects of a smart building, including energy management, security, occupancy monitoring, space utilization, and automation. It also offers a holistic approach to managing different building systems and processes. It provides a unified interface to monitor and control various components, such as HVAC systems, lighting, access control, and energy consumption. This comprehensive control capability makes it an essential software type for optimizing building performance.

Sensor is the Leading Hardware Type Segment

The Sensor is the leading segment in terms of hardware type due to its data collection capabilities. In addition, They provide real-time data to smart building systems for monitoring and control purposes. Sensors enable automation, energy optimization, and occupant comfort, making them an essential hardware type in the smart building ecosystem.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advanced Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements in infrastructure. The United States, in particular, has witnessed widespread implementation of smart building solutions in commercial buildings, government facilities, and educational institutions. The region's focus on sustainability, energy management, and improving occupant comfort has contributed to its dominance in the smart building market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Smart Building market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Smart Building.

Key Developments in Smart Building Market

JPMorgan Chase announced the establishment of a new smart headquarters in New York with all-electric operation technologies. It was intended to employ renewable energy generated by a hydroelectric facility in New York state, which would be managed by energy management systems and outfitted with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Key Questions Answered in Smart Building Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

