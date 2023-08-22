Great Plains Communications Expands Indiana Fiber Footprint

Blair, Nebraska, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 18,000+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, is expanding to provide Fiber to the Home and Business services in the communities of Aurora and Vevay, Indiana. In addition, the company will utilize Next Level Connections (NLC) Broadband Grant Program funding to expand their network to reach more homes and business in specific unserved areas of Southeastern, Indiana. With fiber-driven services including symmetrical internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit, residential customers will enjoy highly reliable access to Cloud services, streaming video, gaming, working and learning from home. In addition to residential offerings, businesses will have access to the GPC full suite of fiber enterprise services. Construction is expected to be launched on all projects by mid-fall, 2023.

“Fiber drives progress for communities, from a residential, business and economic development perspective,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Our company is pleased to power the fiber-driven services that enable working and learning from home, advance healthcare and education, extend the reach and capabilities of businesses and empower growth opportunities in our Indiana footprint.”

New Fiber to the Home and Business projects include the communities of Aurora and Vevay, Indiana. NLC Program expansion projects include unserved and underserved locations in the counties of Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin and Ripley.

Once completed, available residential fiber-driven products will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit, GPC iTV streaming video, security, voice and GPC Whole Home WiFi powered by Plume Home Pass. Enterprise services will include symmetrical internet speeds up to 100 Gigabit, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN and Unified Communications. To ensure the highest level of reliability, all services will be monitored at the Great Plains Communications MEF-certified 24x7x365 Network Operations Center in Blair, Nebraska.

The Next Level Connections (NLC) Broadband Grant Program provides funding for the deployment of broadband infrastructure to bring eligible broadband service to unserved Indiana areas. In addition to these upcoming expansion projects, Great Plains Communications utilized NLC awards in 2021 and 2022 to expand fiber services to more than 600 underserved homes and businesses in areas of Columbus, Edinburgh, Flat Rock, North Vernon and Shelbyville, Indiana.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.