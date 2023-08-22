Wireless Mouse Market to Surpass 6.61 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Popularity of Video Games

Westford, USA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the increasing popularity of video games, fueled by easy access to high-speed internet and compatible hardware, is expected to impact the demand for wireless mouse market significantly. As more individuals engage in gaming activities, the need for high-performance and responsive input devices, such as wireless mice, has surged.

A wireless mouse offers the convenience of eliminating the need for a physical wire connection to laptops and computers. It utilizes various wireless technologies to establish a relationship, including Bluetooth, Radio Frequency (RF), and infrared radio waves. To establish a connection, the wireless mouse transmits signals that are received by plugging a USB receiver into the computer or laptop in the wireless mouse market.

Prominent Players in Wireless Mouse Market

Logitech

Microsoft

HP

Dell

Apple

Lenovo

Razer

Corsair

ASUS

SteelSeries

Roccat

HyperX

Redragon

Cooler Master

Zowie

Anker

Trust

TeckNet

Jelly Comb

VicTsing

Radio Frequency (RF) Mouse Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Focus of Companies on Enhancing the Design

Radio frequency (RF) mouse segment dominated the market, holding the largest market share in the wireless mouse market. This can be attributed to several factors driving the growth of this segment. One significant factor is companies' increasing focus on enhancing RF mice's design, click functionality and battery life.

The market in North America emerged as the largest regional wireless mouse market and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The growing popularity of Esports, particularly in the United States and Canada, has significantly contributed to the region's market dominance.

Offline Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Number of Retail Stores

Offline segment emerged as the dominant wireless mouse market segment, substantially contributing to the market share. This can be attributed to various factors driving the success of the offline sales channel. One key factor is the rising number of retail stores, particularly in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, and Indonesia.

Regional markets in Asia are projected to be the fastest-growing regional wireless mouse market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors contributing to the expanding market in the region. Product penetration is increasing as more consumers in developing economies are adopting wireless mouse devices. This can be attributed to rising consumer disposable income levels, allowing for increased spending on technology products.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the wireless mouse market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Wireless Mouse Market

Private equity firm Argand Partners LP recently acquired CHERRY, a renowned manufacturer of computer peripherals, including mice, mechanical keyboards, and gaming headsets. This strategic move allowed Argand Partners LP to enter the lucrative PC gaming industry, expanding its portfolio and market presence.

Logitech International S.A., a leading technology company, recently introduced the Pebble mouse i345. This wireless mouse featured Bluetooth connectivity and was designed for enhanced portability and comfort. The pebble mouse i345 was specifically tailored to be compatible with iPads and personal desktop computers, catering to the growing demand for versatile wireless input devices.

Key Questions Answered in Wireless Mouse Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

