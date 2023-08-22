UgoWork signs pan-canadian distribution agreement with Liftow

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork®, a Canadian energy solutions provider specialized in the material handling industry, today announced that it has signed a pan-Canadian distribution agreement with Liftow Limited, Canada's leading partner for end-to-end Toyota forklift and material handling solutions since 1960. In an effort to quickly expand Liftow’s offering, its sales and technical teams in Ontario and Québec have already been trained on UgoWork products.



Under the official agreement, Liftow will offer UgoWork’s complete line of lithium-ion batteries for electric forklifts . In addition, Liftow customers will be able to take advantage of UgoWork’s flexible pay-for-performance consumption model .

Also known as Energy as a Service, this industry-first consumption model offers an array of benefits, including minimized upfront costs and capital expenditures. Companies only pay for what they use, which contributes to healthier bottom lines. Furthermore, UgoWork’s team of battery experts works alongside customers to proactively monitor their lithium-ion batteries’ state of health to optimize fleet uptimes as well as drastically reduce unplanned maintenance and replacement costs.

“We are thrilled that Liftow, as a reputable Canadian leader, recognizes the tremendous value UgoWork can bring to material handling teams—in terms of productivity, capacity and cost-savings,” said Philippe Beauchamp, President and CEO at UgoWork. “Thanks to this agreement, companies throughout Canada can speed up their material handling throughput without breaking the bank. We look forward to working alongside the Liftow teams as they continue to expand their service offering with innovative new technologies and operational approaches that are adapted to today’s customer challenges.”

UgoWork convened in late 2022 in Toronto, where key representatives from Liftow Limited including Amanda Coulson, General Sales Manager – Central Division; Sean McBurney, Equipment Sales Manager – Central Division; and Red Andal, Marketing and Customer Experience Manager; to formalize the important distribution agreement.

Interested in learning more about UgoWork’s lithium-ion batteries, why they are light years away from legacy solutions, and its EaaS? Contact Liftow today or reach out to a UgoWork Energy Expert .

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enable fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork’s products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many fortune 500 companies. Visit ugowork.com.

About Liftow

Liftow Limited is the largest Toyota forklift dealer group in North America.

Their mission is to provide their clients with the most exceptional material handling equipment, products, training, and customer service in the industry. They are dedicated to establishing a true partnership with their clients while offering exemplary services and quality products at a truly competitive price. Liftow is committed to assisting their customers in finding the safest, most productive, and cost-efficient solution for their material handling needs. Their specialties range from forklift rentals, parts and service, corporate training to the sale of new or used material handling equipment. They are an authorized Toyota forklift dealer and have a knowledgeable team that services Ontario, Quebec and The Maritimes for Liftow as well as British Columbia under the MasonLift name. Liftow’s U.S. divisions Badger ToyotaLift and Northern ToyotaLift serves Southern Wisconsin and Vermont respectively.

