Transport Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the transport market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, projected to reach $9091.42 billion by 2027, with a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This progress has been notably bolstered by the swift economic advancement witnessed in developing nations over the historical period. Aiding this growth, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts global GDP growth rates of 3.3% in 2020 and an anticipated increase to 3.4% in 2021.



1. Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components Global Market Report 2023

The global motor vehicle steering and suspension components market is projected to expand from $147.03 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The expansion of the motor vehicle steering and suspension components market (excluding springs) is notably influenced by the subpar condition of road infrastructure.

2. Passenger Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2023

Enterprises within the passenger electric vehicles sector are placing their emphasis on advancing technologies geared towards enhancing the driving range of these vehicles. Automakers are notably extending the battery capacities of their electric models by an average of 38 miles annually, contributing to a collective 15% average year-on-year increase. Furthermore, ongoing innovations encompass fluoride-ion batteries, showcasing superior performance in contrast to the presently employed lithium-ion batteries.

3. Autonomous Ships Global Market Report 2023

Anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, the global autonomous ships market is projected to reach $9.47 billion by 2027.

The escalating instances of maritime accidents resulting from human errors are poised to be a pivotal catalyst propelling the expansion of the autonomous ship market. With unmanned vessels and autonomous technology at the forefront, these advancements serve as a preventive measure against accidents arising from human errors, thereby elevating the potential for reducing onboard mishaps. This proactive approach translates into a substantial reduction in financial losses associated with marine accidents.

4. Connected Cars Global Market Report 2023

Projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%, the global connected cars market is poised to expand to $143.27 billion by 2027.

The ascent of the connected car market is notably propelled by amplified initiatives by governments to cultivate intelligent transportation systems. Over the forecast period, the concerted endeavors of governments in fostering the growth of connected and autonomous vehicles are set to exert a significant positive impact on the expansion of the connected car market.

5. Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2023

Foreseen to attain a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.2%, the commercial electric vehicles market is anticipated to burgeon from $357.44 billion in 2027.

Throughout the historical period, the ascent of the electric commercial vehicle market was notably underpinned by governmental subsidies directed towards electric commercial vehicles. These subsidies played a pivotal role in fostering the expansion of the market for electric commercial vehicles.

6. Light Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting skateboard architecture as a preferred design approach for achieving heightened efficiency and productivity in light commercial vehicles. This innovative approach is emerging as a prominent trend within the light commercial vehicle market. The essence of skateboard architecture lies in its tangible platform, which serves as both the vehicle's floor and houses the integrated battery system.

7. Power Train And Power Train Parts Global Market Report 2023

Powertrain manufacturers and suppliers are dedicating growing investments toward the advancement of novel engine management and optimization technologies. This concerted effort is primarily aimed at enhancing powertrain performance. The trajectory of this innovation focuses on the creation of advanced powertrain systems, designed to heighten engine efficiency while concurrently diminishing fuel combustion rates.

8. Stamped Metal Global Market Report 2023

Envisioned to reach an impressive CAGR of 8.0%, the global stamped metal market is poised to expand to $634.19 billion by 2027.

The burgeoning demand for metal components within the aviation sector is anticipated to be a significant impetus propelling the growth of the stamped metal market. Stamped metal finds substantial utility in the aerospace industry, catering to diverse specifications. This methodology empowers manufacturers to craft precision components of superior quality, aligning seamlessly with stringent stipulations.

9. Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2023

Motor vehicle manufacturers, particularly those in the automobile sector, are progressively directing their attention toward the commercialization of vehicles featuring active window displays. This innovation entails the projection of crucial driving data onto the windshield, offering a comprehensive view of essential information. These displays effectively present details like navigation instructions, fuel levels, vehicle speed, and assorted pertinent data. Additionally, certain automakers are also providing technologies that can be affixed to the car's dashboard for a similar purpose.

10. Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2023



Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3%, the automotive aftermarket market is poised to expand to $727.99 billion by 2027.



The burgeoning sales of both new and pre-owned vehicles are instrumental in propelling the growth of the automotive aftermarket market. This dynamic is notably driving the demand for aftermarket products and services.

11. Amphibious Vehicle Global Market Report 2023





The amphibious vehicle market is witnessing a surge in popularity of product innovations as a dominant trend. Leading companies across diverse sectors, including defense and excavators, are actively crafting inventive solutions such as versatile amphibious vehicles. These innovations serve as strategic measures to solidify their standing within the competitive amphibious vehicle market.

