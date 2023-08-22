Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Report 2023: Estimated Market Size, Key Market Segments And Regions As Per The Business Research Company's Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company, the global bioabsorbable stents market has showcased impressive growth, with the bioabsorbable stents market size expanding from $0.31 billion in 2022 to $0.34 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth trajectory comes amidst challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war, which has disrupted the prospects of a swift global economic recovery from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing conflict between these nations has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, instigated a surge in commodity prices, and created supply chain disruptions. These factors collectively contribute to inflation across various goods and services sectors, consequently impacting numerous global markets.



Anticipating future trends, the bioabsorbable stents market is projected to continue its expansion, with the market size expected to reach $0.49 billion by 2027, fueled by a projected CAGR of 9.2%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Bioabsorbable Stents Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioabsorbable-stents-global-market-report

Market Segmentation

The global bioabsorbable stents market is segmented based on the following criteria:

Product Type: The market is categorized into Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents and Metal-based Bioabsorbable Stents. Absorption Rate: This segmentation differentiates between Slow-absorption Stents and Fast-absorption Stents. Applications: The market is further categorized based on Applications, including coronary artery diseases and Peripheral Artery Diseases.





Driving Factors

One of the significant driving forces behind the bioabsorbable stents market's growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. With cardiovascular disorders being a leading cause of global mortality, the urgency to address these concerns is paramount. Notably, four out of five cardiovascular deaths stem from heart attacks and strokes, with a third of these deaths occurring prematurely among individuals under 70 years of age. Bioresorbable stents play a crucial role in mitigating late complications associated with conventional metal stents, such as scaffold thrombosis or restenosis. The American Heart Association estimates that over 23.6 million lives will be lost to cardiovascular diseases by 2030, thus underscoring the urgency to drive innovation in bioabsorbable stents to combat this challenge.

Key Players

Prominent players in the bioabsorbable stents market include Abbott Laboratories, Reva Medical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Amaranth Medical Inc., Zorion Medical, Tepha, Inc., S3V Vascular Technologies, ICON Interventional Systems, and Arterius Limited.

Innovations in Drug-Eluting Stents

Within the bioabsorbable stents sector, the drug-eluting stent (DES) has garnered significant attention. These devices are designed to prevent tissue regeneration that might obstruct arteries, marking a crucial advancement in peripheral artery disease treatment. Boston Scientific's launch of a self-expanding drug-eluting stent for peripheral artery disease has expanded treatment options in this field.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3269&type=smp

Largest Region

North America leads the bioabsorbable stents market as the largest region in 2022, followed by Western Europe. The bioabsorbable stents market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Bioabsorbable Stents Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the bioabsorbable stents market size, bioabsorbable stents market segments, bioabsorbable stents market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Vascular Stent Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vascular-stent-global-market-report

Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-cardiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Intracranial Stents Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intracranial-stents-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.