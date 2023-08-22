Orthopedic Implants Market Size & Share to Surpass $61.88 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, The Global Orthopedic Implants Market is projected to reach a value of USD 61.88 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.40% from 2023 to 2030. The global Orthopedic Implants Industry is valued at USD 43.85 Billion in 2022.



An Orthopedic Implant serves as a vital medical device crafted to either replace a missing joint or bone or provide support to a fractured bone. Comprising primarily of robust stainless steel and titanium alloys, these implants are reinforced for strength, while their synthetic coating emulates natural cartilage. Notably, they find extensive utility in minimally invasive surgical interventions, particularly in addressing spinal injuries and lumbar spinal stenosis.

The market for Orthopedic Implants is on an upward trajectory, fueled by a surge in orthopedic procedures. The escalating occurrence of traumas, accidents, and injuries amplifies the demand for these implants. Moreover, the escalating concerns surrounding bone density and bone-related conditions prevalent among the middle-aged population contribute to the burgeoning demand. Collectively, these factors are poised to catalyze the expansion of the orthopedic industry in the forthcoming years.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/orthopedic-implants-market-1838/request-sample

Key Highlights:

The market is segmented based on products, types, biomaterials, and regions. The product segment includes reconstructive joint replacements, spinal implants, dental implants, trauma products, orthobiologics, and other

The largest segment of the orthopedic implants market in 2022 was the joint reconstruction segment, with a revenue share of 42%.

The second largest segment of the orthopedic implants market in 2022 was the spinal implants segment, with a revenue share of 18%.

The fastest-growing region in the orthopedic implants market from 2023 to 2030 is expected to be Asia Pacific, due to the rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare infrastructure.

Top Companies in Global Orthopedic Implants Market

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Smith & Nephew PLC

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/orthopedic-implants-market-1838/request-sample

Enjoy a Fabulous 50% Discount with code "AUG50"! Don't miss out on these incredible savings @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/orthopedic-implants-market-1838/0

Market Dynamics: Orthopedic Implants Market

In recent years, there has been a rapid upsurge in the incidence of orthopedic injuries, primarily attributed to the emergence of various bone-related ailments. The expanding geriatric population across the globe has contributed to a noticeable increase in bone injuries and fractures. With advancing age, a decline in bone calcium levels occurs, rendering them porous and susceptible to conditions like osteoporosis. Osteoporosis and osteoarthritis have emerged as prevalent ailments among the elderly population, underscoring the current healthcare landscape.

The elderly demographic is further affected by localized injuries resulting from falls, which has proven to be a pivotal factor driving market growth. Notably, technological strides and innovations, such as robot-assisted surgical equipment and the widespread utilization of orthopedic implants, have played a pivotal role in elevating the orthopedic implants market. Additionally, the adoption of advanced medical devices and modern techniques for managing musculoskeletal injuries has contributed to market expansion.

However, it's important to acknowledge the financial aspect associated with these cutting-edge technologies, as their high costs often render them inaccessible to the general populace. Stringent government regulations pertaining to orthopedic implants also pose challenges for the market's significant growth within certain jurisdictions. Conversely, developing economies are presenting promising opportunities, fostering an environment conducive to substantial market growth.

Top Trends in Orthopedic Implants Market

The dynamic growth of the global orthopedic implants market is significantly influenced by the escalating prevalence of strategic alliances. These alliances play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape by enabling medical equipment manufacturers to seize new opportunities while avoiding substantial financial burdens. This approach offers a spectrum of advantages, including cost containment, expansion of product lines, and the broader reach across geographical domains.

The ramifications of such strategic alliances reverberate positively throughout the market, fueling the expansion of the global orthopedic implants sector. Moreover, the surge in partnerships, licensing agreements, and collaborations among various stakeholders, including vendors and distribution channel partners, is poised to exert a noteworthy impact on driving the growth of the global orthopedic implants market during the projected timeframe.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/orthopedic-implants-market-1838/0

Global Orthopedic Implants Market Segmentation

By Products

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Spinal Implants

Orthobiologics

Dental Implants

Trauma

Other Products

By Types

Knee

Hip

Ankle

Wrist & Shoulder

Dental

Spine

Other Types



By Biomaterials

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymers Biomaterials

Ceramic Biomaterials

Other Biomaterials

Orthopedic Implants Market Segment & Revenue Share (2022)

Segment Revenue Share (2022) Joint reconstruction 42% Spinal implants 18% Trauma implants 12% Orthobiologics 10% Other 18%



Challenges: Orthopedic Implants Industry

A significant obstacle impeding the progress of the global orthopedic implants market is the presence of rigorous regulations. The growth trajectory of medical device manufacturers, encompassing both development and marketing, is profoundly shaped by the stringent mandates established by authorities and regulatory bodies. This regulatory landscape extends to a wide array of orthopedic implants that are implanted within the body, including pins, wires, screws, staples, plating systems, pedicle screws, cages, rods, plates, ACL implants, pedicle screw systems, and intramedullary nailing systems. Regulatory authorities categorize these devices as either Class III or Class II, underscoring the complex oversight required for their design, production, and implementation. Such robust regulatory requirements pose a significant challenge to the fluid progression of the global orthopedic implants market.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedic-implants-market-1838

Recent Development

August 2023: Stryker announced that it has received FDA approval for its Mako Total Hip Replacement System. This system uses robotic-assisted technology to help surgeons perform more precise and accurate hip replacements.

Stryker announced that it has received FDA approval for its Mako Total Hip Replacement System. This system uses robotic-assisted technology to help surgeons perform more precise and accurate hip replacements. July 2023: Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Synthes announced that it has launched its new Attune Total Knee Replacement System. This system is designed to provide patients with a more natural range of motion and a more comfortable recovery.

Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Synthes announced that it has launched its new Attune Total Knee Replacement System. This system is designed to provide patients with a more natural range of motion and a more comfortable recovery. June 2023: Zimmer Biomet announced that it has acquired OrthoPediatrics Corporation, a developer of pediatric orthopedic implants. This acquisition will strengthen Zimmer Biomet's position in the pediatric orthopedic market.



Key Questions Answered in Orthopedic Implants Market Report

What is the current size and projected growth rate of the orthopedic implants market?

What are the major drivers and challenges influencing the growth of the orthopedic implants industry?

How is the market segmented based on product type, material, end-user, and geography?

Who are the leading players in the orthopedic implants market and what are their market shares?

What are the key trends and innovations in orthopedic implant technologies?

How does the regulatory landscape impact the development and commercialization of orthopedic implants?

What are the most prevalent orthopedic conditions and surgeries driving the demand for implants?

How is the adoption of minimally invasive techniques affecting the orthopedic implants market?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Orthopedic Implants Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America solidified its position by capturing a substantial 49.3% share of the global orthopedic implants market's revenue. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the escalating prevalence of conditions like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, a steadily aging population, the upswing in trauma cases stemming from road accidents and sports-related injuries, and evolving lifestyles that impact musculoskeletal health. Moreover, the region's market is experiencing growth due to additional drivers such as heightened global healthcare expenditures and the increasing integration of 3D printing within the healthcare sector. Notably, stringent barriers to entry, encompassing the need for significant capital investments and regulatory compliance adherence, serve to deter new competitors from entering this competitive market arena.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for remarkable growth, projected at a robust pace of 8.1% between 2023 and 2030. The orthopedic industry in this region is set to expand significantly, driven by various factors including the ascending trajectory of healthcare costs and an aging demographic characterized by a higher incidence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, bone injuries, and obesity. Notably, the region's demand for orthopedic devices is further propelled by the rapid expansion of the medical tourism industry and the presence of advanced healthcare systems within nations like Japan, China, and India. The confluence of these factors positions the Asia Pacific region as a pivotal growth hub within the global orthopedic implants market.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 43.85 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 61.88 Billion CAGR 4.40% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, NuVasive Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, CONMED Corporation Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/orthopedic-implants-market-1838/customization-request

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Healthcare Simulators Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-simulators-market-2193

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-market-2105

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedic-navigation-systems-market-2246

Spinal Implants Material Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/spinal-implants-material-market-0520

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hormone-replacement-therapy-market-1933



About Vantage Market Research:

At Vantage Market Research, we take pride in being a leading provider of quantified B2B high-quality research focused on over 20,000 emerging markets. Our core mission is to assist our clients in identifying and understanding a vast constellation of opportunities that exist within these markets, enabling them to make well-informed and strategic decisions for their businesses.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: