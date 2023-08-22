The global Cross Linking Agents market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 9.9 billion in 2023

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cross Linking Agents Market by Chemistry, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05011652/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, advancements in technology and research are enabling the creation of new cross-linking agents with improved efficiency, versatility, and compatibility with different polymer systems, opening up further avenues for market expansion



Amino accounted for the largest share in the chemistry segment of Cross Linking Agents market in terms of value.

Amino compounds, such as amino resins and amino silanes, exhibit excellent cross-linking capabilities and compatibility with a wide range of polymers.They form strong and stable bonds with polymer chains, resulting in improved mechanical properties and thermal stability of the materials.



Additionally, amino compounds offer excellent adhesion properties, making them suitable for applications in coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Moreover, the versatility of amino compounds allows them to be used in various industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics, further contributing to their dominant position in the cross linking agent market’s chemistry segment.



Decorative accounted for the largest share in the application segment of Cross Linking Agents market, in terms of value.

Cross linking agents play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and durability of decorative coatings, such as paints, varnishes, and lacquers.They improve the resistance of coatings to abrasion, chemicals, and weathering, leading to long-lasting and vibrant finishes.



The demand for aesthetically appealing and visually appealing decorative coatings is consistently high in industries such as architecture, interior design, and automotive.Cross-linking agents help achieve these desired properties by improving the adhesion, hardness, and gloss of the coatings.



Moreover, advancements in cross-linking agent technologies have enabled the development of low-VOC (volatile organic compound) and environmentally friendly formulations, which align with the growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly decorative coatings. These factors collectively contribute to the decorative segment’s dominant position in the cross-linking agents market’s application segment.



Asia -Pacific is the largest market for Cross Linking Agents

The region’s rapid industrialization and urbanization have fueled the demand for cross-linking agents in various industries, including automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.The presence of a large manufacturing base in countries like China, India, and Japan has created a significant market for cross-linking agents to enhance the performance and durability of materials.



Additionally, the region’s growing population and rising disposable income levels have led to increased consumer spending on products that utilize cross-linked materials, such as automobiles, electronics, and furniture. Furthermore, the supportive government policies, investments in research and development, and advancements in manufacturing capabilities in the Asia Pacific region have further propelled the market’s growth, making it the largest market for cross-linking agents.



The Cross Linking Agents market comprises major players such as BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Allnex Group (Germany), Evonik Industries (Germany), Hunstman Corporation (US), Aditya Birla Corporation (India), Wanhua Chemicals Group Co.Ltd (China), The Dow Chemical Company (US), DSM Coatings Resins (China), and Ineos (UK), and others.



The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Cross Linking Agents market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



