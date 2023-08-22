The global air quality monitoring systems market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2028 from USD 4.9 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%

New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Product, Sampling, Pollutant, End User, & Region – Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016190/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The rise in technological advancements in air quality monitoring systems is one of the major factors anticipated to boost market growth in the forecasting years.



Indoor monitors accounted for the largest share In the air quality monitoring systems market in 2022.

Based on the product, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and wearable monitors.The outdoor monitors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the rise in industrial use of air pollution monitoring systems, end-user base growth, end-user base expansion of fixed outdoor monitors, ongoing AQM stations installation across markets (especially in emerging countries), public-private investments for affordable and novel ambient monitoring products development, and rising availability of miniaturized and portable products. However, factors such as significant fixed devices and AQM stations maintenance costs, as well as the slow implementation of AQM regulatory guidelines across emerging countries are expected to restrain market growth.



Portable outdoor monitors to grow with the highest CAGR of the outdoor monitors segment of air quality monitoring systems market in the forecast period

The portable outdoor monitors segment grow with the highest CAGR of the outdoor air quality monitoring systems market.The growth of this segment can be attributed to their operational advantages, rise in public-private investments for product development, the availability of advanced ambient monitoring sensors and miniaturized & portable products.



Though the reluctance among end users to adopt environment-friendly techniques (especially in emerging and less-developed countries) is hampering the overall growth of the portable outdoor monitors market.



Presence of stringent environmental regulations and government investments to drive the segment growth of hospitals end user segment

Based on end users, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into government agencies and academic institutes, the petrochemical industry, commercial and residential users power generation plants, the pharmaceutical industry, smart city authorities, and other end users.The major end users of AQM products are government agencies and academic institutes.



The commercial and residential users segment accounted for the second-largest share of the air quality monitoring systems market in 2020.The growth of this end-user segment is driven by the rising public awareness on the health implications of indoor air pollution, increasing indoor or household air pollution levels, and technological advancements in indoor air monitoring (such as the use of wearable devices and mobile-based software).



However, the premium pricing of advanced air quality monitors is expected to limit their demand among commercial and residential users during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market, by region, to register highest CAGR in the forecast period(2023-28)

On the basis of region, the air quality monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America holds the largest share of the Air quality systems monitoring market and Asia Pacific is witnessed to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.. Growth in the APAC market is driven by large-scale industrialization, implementation of stringent regulations, and government support for AQM product development and commercialization. Countries in this market are witnessing growth in their GDPs and has led to modernization of industrial and public infrastructures and increased expenditure by various regional government on air quality monitoring activities. However, a dearth of skilled professionals for the operation of advanced instruments, slow implementation of pollution control reforms due to budgetary constraints, and pricing pressures faced by prominent product manufacturers are the key factors restraining the growth of the air quality monitoring systems market despite of the great opportunities available in the APAC region



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3– 30%

• By Designation: C-level–27%, Director-level–18%, and Others–55%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–10%, and the Middle East & Africa–5%



The prominent players in the air quality monitoring systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the air quality monitoring systems market based on sampling method, pollutant, product, end user and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (technological advancements in mass spectrometers, government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing, increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, government regulations on drug safety, growing focus on the quality of food products, increase in crude and shale gas production), restraints (premium product pricing), opportunities (growth potential offered by emerging markets), and challenges (dearth of skilled professionals) influencing the growth of air quality monitoring systems market

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the air quality monitoring systems market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the air quality monitoring systems market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the air quality monitoring systems market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

