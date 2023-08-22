Global Bronchoscopy Market Size to Reach USD 4.22 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bronchoscopy market achieved a value of USD 2.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to maintain a revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% throughout the anticipated period, as per the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research. The escalation in the prevalence of respiratory ailments serves as a significant driver for the market's revenue upsurge. An influential factor contributing to the advancement of revenue is the proficiency of bronchoscopy technologies in enhancing visibility of internal anatomical complexities within the respiratory system. The utilization of a bronchoscope's camera empowers medical professionals to visually inspect a patient's lungs via the broader air passages. The deficiency of precise visualization of respiratory tissues is believed to be a leading cause of fatalities associated with respiratory diseases. Notably, bronchoscopy has substantially revolutionized the realm of bio-imaging, profoundly augmenting the utilization of bronchoscopy techniques.

The upward trajectory of revenue growth in the bronchoscopy market is significantly propelled by the continuous advancements in bronchoscopy-related technologies. An eminent catalyst behind the market's revenue surge lies in the widening scope of research and development endeavors aimed at devising innovative bronchoscopy platforms tailored for chronic ailment management.

Conversely, the presence of risk factors pertaining to bronchoscopes stands as a notable restraint. While bronchoscopy procedures are generally characterized by their safety, there exists a marginal potential for occurrences such as airway bleeding. Additionally, instances like lung infection (pneumonia) and partial lung collapse (pneumothorax) can be attributed to the utilization of bronchoscopy techniques.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 2.54 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.8% Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 4.22 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Teleflex Incorporated; Olympus Corporation; Ambu A/s; Karl Storz; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cogentix Medical; Medtronic; Cook Medical; EMOS Technology GmbH; Broncus Medical Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global bronchoscopy market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective bronchoscopy products. Some major players included in the global bronchoscopy market report are:

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

Ambu A/s.

Karl Storz.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cogentix Medical

Medtronic

Cook Medical

EMOS Technology GmbH

Broncus Medical Inc.

Strategic Development

On November 15, 2022, Fujifilm made the new launch of the EB-710P Slim Video Bronchoscope in India. The EB-710P is a slim endoscope with a CMOS sensor that is incredibly small. The tip is only 4.1 mm in diameter owing to this technology, which makes it considerably easier to pierce the lung's periphery than a typical method. In addition, there is a rotation mechanism that enables the operator to safely reposition the endoscope to where it was before the withdrawal.

On August 2, 2022, the fifth generation Ascope 5 Broncho bronchoscope portfolio from Ambu received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Ambu now has access to operating rooms where high clinical requirements procedures are performed owing to the U.S. and EU approving the fifth generation of single-use bronchoscopes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The flexible bronchoscope is accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021. The flexible category, which boasts exceptional video quality and a high level of cost-effectiveness, accounts for a sizeable amount of income. The fiberoptic sub-segment has been dominating the flexible market owing to its several benefits, including high-quality videos that make tumors and infections in deeper levels of bronchioles simple to see.

Oncology accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The major factors driving the growth of the segment are the rising prevalence of pulmonary cancer and patient awareness of lung cancer screening.

Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The segment's growth is mostly driven by an increase in the number of patients on the planet as a result of cases of lung cancer, cystic fibrosis, TB, sarcoidosis, influenza, and other diseases. A persistent cough, an infection, or an unexpected finding on a chest X-ray or other test are typical reasons why a bronchoscopy is necessary.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The region's economic growth is significantly driven by the rising financing from governmental and non-governmental organizations for biomedical research, notably respiratory research. One of the main factors driving this region's market revenue growth is the rising number of industry participants investing in bronchoscopy devices.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bronchoscopy market on the basis of medical application, product type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Flexible Rigid Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Oncology Pneumonia Pulmonary tuberculosis Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Hospitals Molecular diagnostic laboratories Medical clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



