IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|57
|122.20
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,543
|122.09
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|339
|121.63
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,261
|121.75
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|98
|121.80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|62
|122.44
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|2
|122.50
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,438
|122.00
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,600
|120.05
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|107
|116.41
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|41
|116.80
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|18/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,452
|116.71
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,000
|120.51
