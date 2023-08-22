IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/08/2023 FR0010259150 57 122.20 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,543 122.09 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/08/2023 FR0010259150 339 121.63 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,261 121.75 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/08/2023 FR0010259150 98 121.80 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/08/2023 FR0010259150 62 122.44 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/08/2023 FR0010259150 2 122.50 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,438 122.00 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 17/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,600 120.05 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/08/2023 FR0010259150 107 116.41 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/08/2023 FR0010259150 41 116.80 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/08/2023 FR0010259150 1,452 116.71 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,000 120.51

