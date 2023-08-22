IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 - 2023

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/08/2023FR001025915057122.20AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/08/2023FR00102591501,543122.09XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/08/2023FR0010259150339121.63AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/08/2023FR00102591501,261121.75XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/08/2023FR001025915098121.80AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/08/2023FR001025915062122.44CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/08/2023FR00102591502122.50TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/08/2023FR00102591501,438122.00XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/08/2023FR00102591501,600120.05XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/08/2023FR0010259150107116.41CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/08/2023FR001025915041116.80TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/08/2023FR00102591501,452116.71XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,000120.51 

Attachment


Attachments

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 2023