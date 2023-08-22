FAANG Interview Training 2023 - Interview Process Questions Coaching Updated By Interview Kickstart

Santa Clara, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Santa Clara, CA-based Interview Kickstart is helping software developers across the nation get ready for the toughest tech interviews at the most prestigious companies in Silicon Valley.

Since it was established in 2014, Interview Kickstart has helped over 15,000 aspirants secure positions at some of the biggest and most sought-after tech companies in the nation such as Amazon, LinkedIn, Uber, Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Oracle, Goldman Sachs, Adobe, Salesforce, Intuit, Qualcomm, Atlassian, and more. The company’s alumni report an average hike of 66.5% in their salaries after completing its courses, translating into a range of increases of around $75,000 to $200,000. For more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/blog/how-do-i-know-if-im-ready-to-interview-at-faang.

The company’s StepUp and LevelUp courses are interview prep programs for students to learn the skills they need for cracking tech interviews at FAANG and Tier-1 companies. StepUp is a self-paced course that offers 10 mentor sessions/mock interviews, while LevelUp is an instructor-led live course that offers 15 mentor sessions/mock interviews. Both programs are customizable and offer unlimited coaching sessions as well as placement assistance.

Interview Kickstart’s SwitchUp course is designed for employees at FAANG or Tier-1 companies who are looking to upskill in a brand-new technological domain. Made specifically for aspiring data science and ML engineers, the instructor-led live course offers 15 mentor sessions/mock interviews along with placement assistance and unlimited coaching sessions.

“All our programs have been designed by individuals who have earned their keep at FAANG and other Tier-1 companies,” says the spokesperson for Interview Kickstart. “We have over 500+ instructors, interviewers, technical coaches, and career coaches on our roster, all of whom are hiring managers, hiring committee members, and technical leads at Google, Facebook, Amazon, and a whole bunch of other FAANG and top Silicon Valley companies. So, you are not only getting the best guidance that is available, but you also get to learn from the experience of those who have designed the technical interview process for these companies themselves.”

Interview Kickstart’s process has received a ton of praise from students who attribute their successful career transitions to its coaching. The company has a stellar overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 with 263 reviews on its Google Business Profile and an equally impressive rating of 4.82 out of 5 with 236 reviews on Course Report.

Alumnus Jaime Lichauco’s review states: “Thanks to Interview Kickstart, I was able to get an offer at Google! All of the instructors were extremely knowledgeable and willing to help. While I was preparing for my interviews, watching all of the foundational videos, classes, practice problems, and test questions really helped me. I was able to refresh my knowledge with these videos and refer to the class recordings whenever I had any confusion. Even while working at Google, I still continue to look back at my notes and do the practice problems just to keep myself interview-ready at all times. Overall, this program was really well put together. It is what a lot of people in the industry need to use to maintain and refresh their skills. Kudos to Soham and the team for creating this great program.”

As previously announced, Interview Kickstart costs depends on many factors, including the student’s domain, their experience and target role, the pathway they choose, and the payment method. The programs cover all of the most important topics that candidates are tested for during the interview process, including data structures, algorithms, systems design, core domain topics, and behavioral interviews.

“When you interview with companies and don’t succeed, you do not get any feedback about why you may have failed,” says the spokesperson. “At Interview Kickstart, you will have multiple personalized feedback loops every week during our program including classes, individual technical coaches, resume feedback, LinkedIn profile feedback, regular timed tests, and mock interviews with hiring managers. These are key to succeeding in the current competitive landscape.”

For more information about Interview Kickstart’s programs and to read what its students have to say, readers can visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/reviews.

