Aqua Medical Spa Offers the New Ellacor System in Watersound, Florida

Aqua Medical Spa now offers one of the newest technologies in aesthetics, Ellacor. The Watersound Aqua Medical Spa location is the first spa in the Florida panhandle to offer this new innovative technology.

The Ellacor system brings an entirely new and non-surgical approach to reduce the appearance of wrinkles in the mid to lower face. This procedure leverages Micro-Coring technology to remove skin without surgery or the use of thermal energy. Visit the Watersound page to learn more about the spa and the Watersound team.

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve our patients. That’s one of the reasons we are thrilled to introduce the Ellacor technology,” commented board-certified dermatologist Jon Ward, MD. “With this new system, we will have more technologically advanced ways to help boost our patient’s well being and self confidence.”

The Ellacor System with Micro-Coring Technology is the first-and-only device to remove skin non-surgically for an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles. Ellacor is FDA cleared and indicated for use by medical professionals for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face in adults 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV.

With this new system, Aqua Medical Spa has enhanced their aesthetic offerings, as Ellacor fills the gap between non-invasive treatments such as laser and energy-based devices and surgical intervention. Ellacor will give patients more options when dealing with wrinkles.

In a pivotal clinical study, 90% of patients showed an improvement on the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale, as rated by treating physicians. The study further showed that patients saw 7-8% skin removal after 2-3 sessions with Ellacor. Patients also reported minimal discomfort during the procedure, with pain levels less than 2 on a 0-10 pain scale. Overall, 86% of patients noted satisfaction with the treatment outcomes.

“This is a great non-surgical solution for reducing sagging skin and improving the appearance of wrinkles,” says Angela Pearson, a certified nurse practitioner, who will also be treating patients with Ellacor. “Visit our Facebook page to learn more about our events and services.”

Ellacor removes skin on the micro-scale to improve the appearance of wrinkles. By using tiny and precise needles to reach the entire thickness of the skin, Ellacor rejuvenates without surgery or scarring.

Treatment plans vary per patient but a typical plan consists of 3 treatments spaced about 30 days apart. Each treatment will take about 30 minutes and according to the pivotal clinical study, 70% of patients were comfortable going out in public or returning to work 3 days post-procedure.

Aqua Medical Spa is a comprehensive dermatology practice with fourteen locations in Florida, with 7 of these locations that include an on-site medical spa. These Spas offer a large variety of services including treatments in the following three areas, rejuvenation, restoration, and reduction and elimination.

No matter a patient’s age, Aqua Medical Spa helps patients achieve and maintain their skin. The dermatology team knows that over time, there tend to be issues with skin that warrant intervention. From wrinkles to brown spots, acne to sagging skin and more, the Watersound cosmetic dermatology staff understands how to best help every skin issue and blemish.

To compete with natural aging, Aqua Medical Spa offers a large variety of cosmetic dermatology treatments. The Watersound specialists address a variety of needs including, smoothing wrinkles, tightening skin, correcting skin tone, treating cellulite, treating acne and acne scars, reducing surface fat, and removing hair on the face and body.

These treatments range from just facial treatments to full body treatments. Facial treatments include custom facials, chemical peels, HydraFacial MD, OxyGeneo Facial, brow shaping, and lashes. Full body treatments include Ellacor, body contouring, cosmetic injectables, laser skin resurfacing, vein treatment, hair removal, and more.

“Visit our location at 75 Origins Main Street STE 204, FL 32461 or book an appointment online via the 'schedule appointment' link at AquaMedicalSpa.com,” adds Pearson. “We are excited about our new technology and how it can benefit our patients, come in to learn more.”





