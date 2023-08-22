Howard’s Appoints Industry Leader Peter Boutros as CEO

LA HABRA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance/TV/mattress retailer, announced today that its board of directors has appointed industry leader Peter Boutros as its new chief executive officer. Boutros will also join the company’s board of directors. Boutros is a respected retail and branded consumer goods executive with broad management experience leading customer-centered teams and directing company-wide functions. As CEO, Boutros will position the company for a new era of Howard’s omni-channel growth focusing on providing exceptional service and value, seamless buying journeys and building unassailable customer engagement and loyalty.



“Peter’s an accomplished executive with a strong record in C-suite leadership roles and deep general management experience at Kenmore/Craftsman/Diehard, Disney, and Nestle. He is the right leader for this time at Howard’s,” said Kent Baker, Howard’s Chairman of the Board. “He brings a fresh outlook, deep industry knowledge and strategic guidance to the company.”

Boutros’ career on senior executive teams at world-class companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Kenmore/Craftsman/Diehard, and Nestle has allowed him to build a wide range of skills and experiences. His extensive background has been instrumental in driving company success, beginning with his start in product development, marketing and sales and sourcing and operations. Over time, he moved into positions leading branded consumer product and technology companies, and national and global leadership roles in general management, brand and marketing activation, R&D, and in building strategic alliances and partnerships.

"Howard's is an iconic retailer in Southern California, integrated with the local communities through our product experts in each store. I take great pride in joining the dedicated leadership team and continuing to build upon the company's reputation for exceptional service and value built over the past 75 years," said Boutros. “I look forward to working with all our employee-owner professionals and vendor partners to support Howard's efforts in maintaining its position as the #1 independent appliance retailer in Southern California.”

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 76 years to become Southern California's premier independent appliance/TV/mattress retailer. In 1976, Howard’s became a 100% employee-owned company, affirming the company’s confidence in its team and its ability to ensure ongoing customer retention and engagement. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 17 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their homes. For more information, visit howards.com.

