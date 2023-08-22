New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Market Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485687/?utm_source=GNW





Around 11 planned and announced VCM projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by North America over the upcoming years.Among countries, India is expected to lead VCM capacity additions by 2027, followed by US.



Adani Enterprises Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Formosa Plastics Group are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global VCM capacity outlook by region

- Global VCM outlook by country

- VCM planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major VCM producers globally

- Global VCM capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global VCM capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced VCM plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global VCM industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of VCM capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485687/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________