New York, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Aftermarket Size, Trends and Analysis by Component, Product Family, Channel, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485725/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global automotive aftermarket, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The global automotive aftermarket industry will be valued at $ 677 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the forecast period.



Key Highlights

The automotive aftermarket industry will be valued at $ 677 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The automotive aftermarket report provides an executive-level overview of the major components, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for automotive aftermarket.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the automotive aftermarket industry and detailed competitor analysis.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global automotive aftermarket by component and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions, drivers, deals, strategic initiatives, and trend analysis in automotive aftermarket industry.

- Detailed segmentation by segmentation by component by volume and value - Tyres, Exhaust systems, Oil, Glass, Clutches, Starter batteries, Shock Absorbers, Windscreen wash, Alternators, Antifreeze or coolant, Roofboxes, Glow plugs, and Others.

- The report also highlights key by product family - Wear & Tear, Services, Tyres, Mechanical, Crash Repair, Accessories, and Consumables.

- Detailed segmentation by channel - Vehicle Manufacturer Networks, Garages, Autocentres, Online Sales, Parts Accessories, Tyre Specialists, Fast Fits, Hypermarkets, Crash Repair Centres/Bodyshops, Petrol Stations, Others.

- The report includes 100+ charts and tables providing in-depth analysis of the market size, forecast and supporting factors which are tailor-made for an executive-level audience, with enhanced presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in the automotive aftermarket.

- The competitive section of the report helps in identifying the flagbearers, experimenters, contenders, and specialists based on their growth and innovation performance in the automotive aftermarket industry which will help stakeholders analyze competition penetration.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________